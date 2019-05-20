Fylde coast cricket review: Blackpool thwarted by Netherfield as Fleetwood climb to second; cup wins for Lytham and St Annes; Palace Shield results

Netherfield clung on to the last unbeaten record in the Northern Premier League by holding out for a draw at Blackpool, though Fleetwood cut the Cumbrians’ lead to one point with victory over Longridge.

Blackpool were put into bat as the champions of the past two seasons clashed at Stanley Park, where the hosts reached 219-9 from 50 overs.

Opener Sam Dutton led the way with 12 fours in his 67 from 90 balls, sharing in half-century stands with Josh Boyne for the second wicket and Lahiru Madushanka for the third.

Professional Madushanka’s 63 from 61 balls included four fours and two sixes, the third time the Sri Lankan has passed 50 in five league games.

Joel Blain dismissed Dutton on his way to 4-76 from 17 overs, while Bevan Small claimed 3-55 off 11.

Netherfield made a concerted bid to chase down their target as Bradley Earl (60) and Bevan Small (51) both hit half-centuries before falling to Madushanka, who claimed 4-61 from his 14 overs.

But nobody who arrived at the crease after number four Earl managed more than 14 as Josh Boyne took 3-55 from 16 overs. However, Netherfield’s final pair held on for the losing draw which just keeps them clear at the top. Blackpool remain in the lower half with one win from five games.

Fleetwood are back up to second place, having brought Longridge down to earth after their bright start to Northern League life.

Fleetwood chose to bat at Broadwater, where their total of 174-7 was good enough for a 45-run victory.

Wicketkeeper Keegan Armstrong led the way with an unbeaten 63 and stand-in skipper Adam Sharrocks contributed 52. The latter’s wicket helped Ian Simpson to a hat-trick in his 3-27 from four overs, while Daniel Wilson took 3-43 from 17.

Opener Daniel Wilkinson spearheaded the reply with 35 but struggled for support as Longridge were dismissed for 129 in 43.3 overs, with Alex Ryder claiming 4-28 from 10.3 overs and pro Neels Bergh 3-26 from 13.

St Annes are the only NPL club without a win after losing the battle of the bottom two at Barrow. The hosts, who had lost all four previous games, won by 44 runs at Ernest Pass, where they chose to bat and compiled 188 in 47.5 overs.

Wicketkeeper opener Justin Pringle led the way with 48 from 74 balls and put on 58 for the second wicket with Rhys Studt (46).

But from 180-6, the hosts could add only eight as Amar Ullah finished with 5-62 from 16 overs and Mohamed Nadeem with 3-58 from 17

But after a solid opening stand of 37, the St Annes reply crumbed to 62-6 and they were all out for 144 with three balls remaining.

Again the wicketkeeper top-scored, Richard Staines scoring five fours in his 34, but the Cumbrians were soon celebrating as Toby Mowat took 4-38 off 11 overs and Dineth Thimodya 3-29 from 13.

Other results: Garstang 226-7 beat Penrith 138 by 88 runs, Kendal 142 lost to Fulwood and Broughton 198-6 by 56 runs, Leyland 146-5 beat Chorley 144 by five wickets.

Lytham recorded their first win of the season in double knockout weekend.

The bottom club in the Liverpool Competition’s ECB premier league faced the unbeaten leaders of the first division in the first round of the Ray Digman Knockout Trophy on Saturday.

Having been put in at Church Road, Lytham were out in 40.4 of their 45 overs but a total of 198 sufficed for a 32-run victory.

Josh Peake took 3-49 from eight overs as Lytham slumped to 35-5 before number four Tom Jefferson spearheaded a revival with 33.

Even so, his dismissal left the hosts 101-8 and it was the late half-century from Jack Saunders which proved decisive.

Lytham’s number nine scored five fours and a six in his 51, sharing 67 runs for the ninth wicket with Jack Saunders (32) and a fruther 32 for the last with the unbeaten Richard Openshaw.

The St Helens side put on 42 for the opening wicket before falling away to 111-8 before being dismissed for 146 with seven overs remaining.

A tail-wag by Andrew Pickavance left the Rainford number 10 as joint-top scorer on 26 with Matthew White, who fell to Alex Mason in an excellent nine-over spell worth 3-19.

Lytham visit premier league leaders Formby in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

However, Lytham fell at the first hurdle in the Lancashire Cricket Federation knockout, Kendal winning by seven wickets at Church Road yesterday.

Wes Marshall made 88 off 64 balls (12 fours, two sixes) for the Northern Premier League visitors, who needed only 22.3 overs to overhaul Lytham’s 127 all out.

Lytham had chosen to bat but only opener Ross Zelem took the game to Kendal with 54. None of his team-mates topped 17 and Saeed Bariwala took 3-15 from his seven overs as the hosts were dispatched in 43.4 overs.

St Annes won through to the second round of the Lancashire Federation Knockout with a six-wicket win away to Oswaldtwistle Immanuel.

Amar Ullah took 6-11 from nine overs as the hosts chose to bat at their New Lane ground and were all out for 154 with one delivery of their 45 overs remaining. Opener Phil Howard was their top scorer with 31 and Tom Higson claimed 3-22 from 8.5 overs.

Solid batting then saw St Annes reach a matchwinning 156-4 in 32.4 overs, Henry Higson unbeaten on 39 after putting on 72 for the fourth wicket with Mohamed Nadeem (38). St Annes will be at home to Bury club Woodbank in the next round a week on Sunday.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield results

Premier division: Eccleston 261-7 beat Penwortham 163 by 98 runs, Fylde 154 (A Ellison 39) tied with Vernon Carus 154-8 (I Dunn 57, A Ellison 5-55), Morecambe 200-8 (R Pearson 82, D Baker 66, T Davis 6-42 ) beat South Shore 153 (N Bolus 80no, D Baker 5-67) by 47 runs, New Longton 123 beat Croston 124-2 by eight wickets, Preston 199-8 (M Nauman 64, J Procter 4-45) lost to Great Eccleston 203-8 (A Green 82, A Mahmood 5-69) by two wickets, Standish 152 lost to Lancaster 153-9 by one wicket.

Division 1A: Kirkham and Wesham 92-2 (A Hogarth 44no) beat Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods 90 (A Wilson 3-15, A Hogarth 3-34) by eight wickets, Mawdesley 192-8 beat Grimsargh 190 by two wickets, Norcross 59 ( I Motala 3-16, W Monks 3-20) lost to Hoghton 156-8 (D Eccles 40, M Banka 40, I Davies 3-24) by 97 runs, Rufford 114-2 beat Withnell Fold 112 by eight wickets, Torrisholme 185 lost to Tarleton 222-7 by 37 runs.