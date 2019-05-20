Fleetwood's British powerlifting champion Rachel Normington ready to take on Europe and the world

Fleetwood powerlifter Rachel Normington goes from strength to strength and is now a British champion.

We reported last month that the 28-year-old would be representing Great Britain at the European Championships in Ireland, having won her qualifying event only six months after entering her first competition.

And now the former Fleetwood High and Blackpool Sixth Form College student has taken gold in th 82.5kg RAW weight division at the ABPU British Powerlifting Championships in Birmingham.

That feat has earned Rachel a place on the Great Britain team to contest the world finals in Florida, USA, in August.

Before that Rachel contests the Europeans in Limerick next month and she couldn’t be in a better frame of mind.

She told The Gazette: “I added 2.5kg to my overall total in Birmingham, giving me the best competition total I have ever had.

“I also got two competition personal bests in my squat at 95kg (209lbs) and my deadlift at 135kg (298lb), which I do without a belt,” added Rachel, who organises her training around a full-time nursing job at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Rachel lifts with the ABPU Federation and prides herself on being a natural, drug-free competitor.

She is most grateful to Muscleworks Therapy in Thornton for their support but would welcome sponsorship to help meet the costs of competing.

A ‘gofundme’ page has been opened online to raise funds for Rachel. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/awpc-european-powerlifting-championships