Fleetwood motorbike champion Ryan Garside seals Thundersport GB title

Fleetwood bike racer Ryan Garside is a Thundersport GB champion for 2019 after success in the final event of the season at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

The 28-year-old sealed glory in the Blackbird Corporate Golden Era Steelsport Championship riding his EasyPay Myerscough College Honda.

Ryan works at Myserscough as a motorsport lecturer and programme leader, and his students provide vital assistance before each event and on race days.

Ryan has led throughout the race series, which included events at such iconic venues as Brands Hatch and Donington Park.

He led by 66 points going into the final event, where Welshman Gethin Edwards was his last remaining challenger, but with double points (100) available there was still everything to race for.

Having encountered gearbox issues in the penultimate event at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire, Ryan and his Myerscough crew fitted a new engine ahead of the final races. The new engine performed well in testing and Ryan qualified in second place.

They needed only to finish the first race within one place of Edwards to seal the title but Ryan was still on his first lap when he encountered issues with the engine, which was cutting out when revved highly.

Ryan resolved simply to complete the course and collect any points he could.

He takes up the story: “As the laps clicked off, I still had Gethin in my sights with two other riders in between us.

“Once I had figured out how best to manage the problem, I decided I wanted to beat him, even though I didn’t need to. I threw in a good hard lap, which allowed me to dispose of the two other riders and get into Gethin’s shadow!

“For a few laps, the battle was tight, with us running down towards cascades flat out in the pouring rain at well over 100mph, elbowing each other out of the way.

“I managed to get the better of him and break away with a couple of laps remaining. I managed the gap to the finish line, making us champions.”

With no intention of resting on their laurels, Ryan and his team worked hard to remedy the fault ahead of race two.

However, it actually got worse and Ryan put all his efforts into reaching the finish line, which he did.

He added: “ I considered pulling over but after all the time, effort and money we have put into this season, I couldn’t let it end in pit lane.

“I spent the second half of race two waving to the amazing volunteer marshalls and pulling wheelies. I just enjoyed my final laps of 2019.”

The team are already preparing for the 2020 season and have a number of options, which depend on sponsorship. Ryan wold like to step up within Thundersport and mount a British championship challenge.

He said: “I have to thank all of my sponsors, my supporters, my family, Thundersport officials and the superstar Myerscough students who have worked so hard this season.

“A special thank you to EasyPay Network’s Ben Wileman, without whom I wouldn’t even have considered such an ambitious challenge. Colin Port has supplied awesome photos all year, so thanks to him too.”