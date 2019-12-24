Christmas gifts that can make a big difference from Brian Rose's Blackpool gym

Blackpool boxer Brian Rose has been doing the rounds this Christmas to present some especially useful festive gifts.

The former British champion and world title challenger has been collecting gifts for several months at his BR Boxing and Fitness Gym on Talbot Road.

And last week these were handed over to the families division at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Elaine Walker, who is emotional health and wellbeing manager at the families division, told The Gazette: “These gifts will be distributed to families in need and to children and young people across Blackpool and the Fylde coast who attend our groups.

“Some of the creative gifts will help children to improve their positive mental health through art and craft.

“Games can help children to open up more easily. Many thanks indeed – it really means a lot.”

Rose and Dan Coyle, a coach at the gym, delivered the gifts to Elaine and Brian said: “I’m so pleased the gifts we have collected will be put to such good use.

“I’d especially like to thank Kat Lambert at the gym and all the members who have made such generous donations.”