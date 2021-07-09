Chester stages listed action on Saturday card

Chester racecourse

The meeting gets underway at 2.15pm and culminates at 5.40pm. The going at the track is currently soft ahead of a fascinating day of action.

We have previewed the action with our runner by runner guide so read on for OLBG’s tips for Chester

2.15pm Novice Stakes (5f)

Jusumi was a good fourth on debut, whilst Turna is progressing with every run, which included a good second on his latest start. Costa Adeje also warrants a mention despite being a maiden after three starts. However, Devious Angel gets the vote. He has contested Listed events this term and can return to winning ways, as he did a Haydock last month.

Selection: Devious Angel

2.50pm Fillies’ Handicap (6f)

This looks a good opportunity for Fizzy Feet to return to winning ways. Successful at Windsor in May, she disappointed at Chester last time out, but is fancied to make amends for that effort here. She can get the better of Shepherds Way who was a smooth winner at York last time out and who is also high on the shortlist.

Selection: Fizzy Feet

3.25pm Listed Plate Stakes (7f)

A brilliant Listed event. Documenting is a smart All-Weather performer, but has struggled so far this term. Khaadem also needs to improve having proved ultimately disappointing in a Group Three event at Newcastle last time out, having also finished second at Salisbury in June. Others to warrant a mention include course and distance winner Oh This Is Us and smart Group-race scorer Safe Voyage. However, Rhoscolyn could be primed to take another step forward. He has won his last three starts in good style and there could be more to come from this progressive three-year-old. This is his stiffest test to date, but he could be up to the challenge in this event.

Selection: Rhoscolyn

4.00pm Handicap (1m 6f)

Lots of unexposed horses in this field, headed by Monbaher. The three-year-old has won his last two starts, both of which have come at Doncaster. He has to defy a new career mark of 86, but is interesting along with Star Caliber. The son of Golden Horn scored at Goodwood last term and looked in need of the run when third at Bath last time out. He remains unexposed, along with Oman who should improve again for a second-placed finish at Chester last time out. He looks open to more improvement and gets the vote.

Selection: Oman

4.35pm Mental Health UK Handicap (1m 2f)

A tricky event in which Gabrial The One makes appeal. Second on his first two starts this term, he looks capable of winning a race like this.

Selection: Gabrial The One

5.10pm Handicap (6f)

Eloquent Arthur was well-beaten at Doncaster last time out, but started favourite for that event. Crucially, the return to six furlongs could bring about more improvement and he can see off Fools Rush In who was well-beaten on his latest start.

Selection: Eloquent Arthur

5.40pm Apprentice Handicap (7f)

This looks all about Cuban Dancer. He scored in good style at Beverley last time out and an official rating of 77 looks very fair. He can win the finale.