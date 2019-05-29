Captain Caroline Blundell's inspiring innings in record-breaking win for Blackpool Ladies

Caroline Blundell gave the ultimate captain’s knock as Blackpool Ladies completed a historic derby win at St Annes.

Caroline Blundell gave the ultimate captain’s knock as Blackpool Ladies completed a historic derby win at St Annes.

Needing a club record 178 for victory in this Lancashire Thunder Development League match at Vernon Road, captain Blundell scored an unbeaten century to steer her side to a nine-wicket victory.

St Annes captain Sophie Gunston had chosen to bat and her side were dismissed for a challenging 177 in the 35th of their 40 overs as Blackpool used eight bowlers. Freya Duckworth was the top scorer with 41.

Blackpool then created club history in more ways than one as Blundell became the first lady to score a century for the club. It beat Caroline’s previous highest score of 86 for Lancashire Women eight years ago.

Blackpool had never topped 50 for an opening partnership before but the captain put on 172 with Jo Robinson, who was run out for 40. Megan Blore came in and hit the winning runs in the 36th over as Blackpool reached 178-1 in reply.

Caroline said that it was a massive personal achievement and milestone but added that she was proud of all the team who had trained hard through the winter.

Blackpool Ladies train every Wednesday from 6-8pm at Blackpool CC.