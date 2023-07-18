Under his company – Brian Rose Sports Education Limited – the ex-light middleweight ace will be running a number of summer camps, some of which will be in partnership with Active Blackpool and Blackpool Council.

The funded camps will take place at Stanley Park throughout the summer and all children who are eligible for free school meals will be able to take part.

The camps will run for three hours per day and will feature a range of boxing and sporting activities promoting fitness, emotional wellbeing and a positive mindset.

Brian Rose Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Children will also be provided with a free school lunch as part of the camps. It will run for six weeks from 24th July with the final camp taking place on 25th August.

Brian Rose Sports Education has also announced the launch of a Boxing and Fitness Summer Camp which will offer children the chance to participate in boxing and a wide range of other sports.

This will take place at AFC Blackpool for six weeks running from July 24 to August 25. Sessions will run from 9am-3pm or 9am-5pm.

They are priced from £15 per day or £60 per week for the shorter session or £20 per day or £80 per week for the longer session.

Sessions are suitable for those aged 5-12 years old and will feature a range of sporting activities alongside boxing and motivational talks covering topics such as nutrition, mental health, positive mindset and wellbeing.

Brian Rose said: “We founded Brian Rose Sports Education to give children across the Fylde Coast access to boxing and fitness sessions, as well as a holiday time childcare provision at an affordable cost in a safe environment.

"Boxing has been a huge part of my life and I wanted to ensure every child had access to this sport as well as a wide range of other fitness activities which are so important in a young person's development.”

