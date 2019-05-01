Blackpool v Preston showdown between Brian Rose and Scott Fitzgerald pencilled in for July

A Blackpool v Preston showdown between Brian Rose and Scott Fitzgerland is being lined up for Manchester this summer.

The Lancashire rivals have both been inundated with messages from boxing fans on social media telling them to get it on following Fitzgerald’s impressive win against Anthony Fowler in March.

The 27-year-old upset the odds to inflict the first professional defeat of Fowler’s career in a thrilling bout in Liverpool, taking his record to 13 win from 13 fights.

Rose, meanwhile, returned to action last month with a dominant points win against James Hagenimana having recorded a first-round knockdown.

The 34-year-old, who is the far more experienced campaigner, has won 31 of his 37 fights to date and has previously challenged for a world title.

Eddie Hearn, promoter of Matchroom Boxing, has told boxing YouTube channel IFL TV the fight will take place at Manchester Arena on July 6.

Should Fitzgerald come through the fight, he will take on Ted Cheeseman in September for the British super-welterweight title.