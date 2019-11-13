Blackpool snooker star James Cahill falls just short of another massive upset against champion Judd Trump in Belfast

Blackpool snooker star James Cahill's hopes of kickstarting his first season back in the professional ranks with another huge scalp fell agonisingly short at the Northern Ireland Open.

Cahill was beaten by title holder and world champion Judd Trump 4-3 in the first round despite a sensational fightback by the Marton 23-year-old in Belfast.

Cahill, who shot to stardom with his defeat of Ronnie O'Sullivan at The Crucible in April and subsequently regained his tour card, his won only one match on the pro circuit this season.

And another defeat looked inevitable as Trump began his defence of the Alex Higgins Trophy by racing into a 3-0 lead, with a century break in each frame.

However, the 113-ranked Cahill then stunned the world number one by taking the next three frames, whitewashing Trump 115-0 in the sixth to set up a decider.

But the champion regained his composure for a 107-1 win in frame seven to set up a clash with China's Zhang Anda in round two.