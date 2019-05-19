Blackpool's Richard Gleeson aims to continue superb Lancashire form against Worcestershire

Blackpool’s Richard Gleeson bids to continue his sparkling form for Lancashire as the clash of the early pacesetters in division two of the County Championhip begins tomorrow at Old Trafford.

The home fixture against Worcestershire sees Gleeson return to the scene of the first 10-wicket haul of his career last week, when he claimed five wickets in each innings against his former county Northamptonshire to help the Red Rose ease to a 10-wicket victory.

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas said of the Blackpool seamer: “Richard Gleeson’s passion and desire to do well for us and also against his old team was really good.

“The most impressive thing was to follow up his performance in the first innings and bowl like he did during a long spell.

“I kept asking him if he wanted another and how he was feeling, and he didn’t want to let the ball out of his hand, which was really good to see and encouraging. Hopefully he continues that form throughout the season.

“We are spoilt for choice with the attack and it’s good that we can have this competition for spots. It’s a long season, so there will be a bit of rotation.”

Gleeson said: “It was tough out there but it’s just about trying to win games of cricket. There are going to be good wickets here and we need to find a way to win on them.

“You needed to be a little bit patient because the pitch wasn’t doing a lot. We’ve got some good bowlers but we all add something a little bit different.

“We are encouraged by the way we are playing and very happy about the standards we are setting.

“We know our goals at the end of it but it is a long competition and it’s going to be a tough slog.

We just need to focus on where we want to go and the most important thing is keeping our standards.”

Lancashire and Worcestershire are the only teams to have won their first two games in division two, with Worcester four points clear at the top.

This will be the last county game at Old Trafford until mid-July as the venue stages six matches in the World Cup, including a semi-final.

