Blackpool's Lancashire bowler Richard Gleeson joins Melbourne Renegades for Big Bash in Australia

Blackpool’s Lancashire Cricket Club bowler Richard Gleeson has been signed up by Melbourne Renegades for the Australian Big Bash competition starting next week.

The Blackpool-born paceman, 32, has joined the T20 franchise for their first eight Big Bash fixtures, starting with the Renegades’ opener at home to Sydney Thunder at the Marvel Stadium next Thursday.

Gleeson has been drafted in following the withdrawals of Pakistani overseas stars Faheem Ashraf and Usman Shinwari.

Renegades head coach Michael Klinger said: “Richard bowls with genuine pace and is capable of hitting the areas that make it difficult for batsmen to score on a regular basis.

“His skills in the power play and at the death have resulted in him being one of the best T20 bowlers in England in recent years.

“It’s obviously unfortunate to lose Shinwari and Ashraf on the eve of the season but sometimes that’s the nature of T20 cricket in a busy international schedule. We know things can change quickly with international players and we need to be ready to respond.”

Gleeson is set to make way for Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan in the New Year.