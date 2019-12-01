Blackpool Paralympian Shelly Woods wins silver in Singapore Marathon

Blackpool's own homegrown hero Shelly Woods made the podium in sunny Singapore as she continues her triumphant return to the world of competitive wheelchair racing.

The triple Paralympic medallist, who returned to racing in May following a two-year break, claimed the silver medal at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon last night.

She finished in second place with a time of one hour, 50 minutes and one second.

Australia's Madison De Rozario came first with a time of one hour, 49 minutes and 56 seconds, and Switzerland's Sandra Graf came third with a time of one hour, 50 minutes and 31 seconds.

Shelly, 33, said: "It was hot, humid but great fun really enjoyed racing on the roads of Singapore. I would just say I’m really proud of my result. It’s not been easy to work my way back to racing with the best girls from around the world. To make the podium in any big city marathon nowadays is a fantastic achievement."

Her success in Singapore marks yet another win for Shelly since she returned to competitive wheelchair racing, as she achieved a comprehensive win in this year's Great Manchester Run, beating her second place opponent by more than 10 minutes.