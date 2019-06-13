Blackpool boxer Alex McCloy aiming to make up for lost time

Blackpool’s Alex McCloy is looking to get his boxing career back on the right track when he returns to the ring later this month.

The 24-year-old hasn’t fought since October of last year, having been forced to pull out of a fight in March due to a failed eye test.

The undefeated super welterweight, who has won 11 of his 12 fights, endured a frustrating draw with Nathan Hardy in his last bout.

McCloy will be aiming to make amends when he takes on Nicaraguan Geiboord Omier in a six-rounder on June 30.

“It’s going to be a tough fight,” he told The Gazette.

“It’s a lad one of my gym mates has fought before so he’s given me some tips on how to deal with him.

“He’s a bit dangerous and he’s pretty tough, so I’m just going to have to go in and put him out straight away.

“I’ll just have to shut him down and not give him a chance to come forward or anything like that.

“It’s just a bit of a tick over fight and then hopefully something bigger will be in the pipeline in the not-too-distant future.”

McCloy, who juggles his boxing career with a full-time job at Blackpool’s Victoria Hospital, says he aims to use the frustration of his cancelled last bout when he takes to the ring at the end of the month.

“I failed an eye test before my last fight due to ocular hypertension, but they think it’s because I was dehydrated,” he said.

“I’m fine now but it was frustrating not to fight on that occasion, especially as it now means I’ve had to wait six months of the year to get my first fight of 2019.

“That’s not ideal but it’s just one of those things I guess. It’s just the waiting which is a bit of a nightmare.

“But everything is fine, it’s all sorted and I’ve been in the gym regularly.

“I’m still more than happy with the progress I’m making, it’s just the delays which have been a bit frustrating.

“I work from 9-5 Monday to Friday, so I get my weekends free and I get my evenings free, which is great for training.

“It would be better if I could train during the day as well but it’s work, it has to be done doesn’t it?

“If I could leave and just train and be able to cover my own expenses, I’d be doing that now.

“I work full time at the minute which can make it a bit of a nightmare to schedule fights, but other than that things are going really well.

“Training is going really well.”

Fleetwood’s Dan Catlin is also due to fight on the same bill, which is being held at the Municipal Hall in Colne.