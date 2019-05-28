Adam Lewis appointed Fylde RFC captain for centenary season

Stalwart prop Adam Lewis has been reappointed Fylde RFC captain for the 2019-20 season.

The 32-year-old has made 216 first-team appearances, more than any other current squad member, and will lead the club in its centenary season, which begins in September.

Lewis was a mini-junior at the Woodlands and a prominent player at Kirkham Grammar School before making his first-team debut for the club in the 2006-7 season.

He left to join Sedgley Tigers in 2010 before returning to his local club in 2013. The powerful prop forward can play either side of the scrum.

He earned senior representative honours for England Counties in 2014 and has been a regular member of the successful Lancashire squad in recent seasons, leading the squad which won the Bill Beaumont County Championship at Twickenham 12 months ago.

While at KGS he played for England Under-18 and also represented Welsh Exiles U16 and U18 as well as spending periods in the Leeds and Sale Sharks Academies.

Fylde head coach Warren Spragg said: “Adam took on the responsibility of captaincy last season as we expected. He is a thoughtful and passionate person, who leads the team with pride.

“He has the respect of the players around him and is helping to develop leadership qualities in other members of the squad with his attitude.

“ I am sure that the responsibility going into the club’s centenary year is something he will be incredibly proud of. I know he will push the lads to perform at their best from day one of pre-season until the final whistle on the last day.”

Lewis said: “I’m incredibly honoured to be asked to captain the first XV again this season, particularly in what is to be the historic centenary year for the club.

“We experienced a lot of success throughout last season and collectively we know we are capable of much more in this coming campaign.

“We have made significant progress in terms of our physical and tactical performances as well as developing our mental toughness as a team.

“It’s encouraging to see a wide range of leaders emerging who will secure the future success of the club and I’m proud to lead them all in this coming season. We aim to play with the passion and pride that the club and its supporters deserve, particularly in it’s 100th year.”

News of other players signed for the next National Two North season will be confirmed over the coming month, including new arrivals.

Spragg has indicated that most of last season’s squad will be retained.