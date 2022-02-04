Huge celebrations are planned for the whole country to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Most of those occasions will take place in June when the official week of events take place, and these photos show how Blackpool did it when the Silver Jubilee came around in 1977.

The bunting was up and the trestle tables were out as street parties and parades brought local communities together.

There was a sea of colour draping the streets. Red, white and blue was theme to reflect the national colours of the Union Jack flag. Schools and churches held their own memorable events including a newspaper competition and at one school, children used the occasion to reflect on their futures.

This weekend marks the time when the Queen ascended to the throne following the death of King George VI on February 6 1952.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Stan Mortensen joins The Queen's Silver Jubilee celebrations in St Heliers Road, Blackpool in 1977. Submitted by readers Marion and Gerard Kelly. Photo Sales

2. Jane and Justin Brearley Photo Sales

3. Prizewinning young journalists and their teachers saw the newspaper being printed before their prizes in the Silver Jubilee newspaper contest were handed over by "Post" editor Mr Barry Askew. Pictured: Barry Askew, with Mr D Shone and Mrs D Sully, with children from St John's Primary, Lytham - Catherine Willasey, Kelsey Wood and Christopher Darley; Mrs Marjorie Rollston (head) and Mrs Susan Duke with Scott Newton and Catherine Rigby from Devonshire infants; and Mrs J Nettleship with Joan Hindle of Longton junior school Photo Sales

4. This was the scene in Carr Road, Fleetwood Photo Sales