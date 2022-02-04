Huge celebrations are planned for the whole country to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Most of those occasions will take place in June when the official week of events take place, and these photos show how Blackpool did it when the Silver Jubilee came around in 1977.
The bunting was up and the trestle tables were out as street parties and parades brought local communities together.
There was a sea of colour draping the streets. Red, white and blue was theme to reflect the national colours of the Union Jack flag. Schools and churches held their own memorable events including a newspaper competition and at one school, children used the occasion to reflect on their futures.
This weekend marks the time when the Queen ascended to the throne following the death of King George VI on February 6 1952.
