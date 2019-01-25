Mark Dawes of Blackpool Newton Hall Club beaten in defence of world indoor bowls titles

The reign of Blackpool’s Mark Dawes as a double world bowls champion has ended in Norfolk.

The 36-year-old from Blackpool Newton Hall Bowling Club in Staining won both the men’s singles and pairs titles at the World Indoor Bowls Championships in Hopton-on-Sea 12 months ago.

However, Dawes’ defence of both titles ended at the quarter-final stage at the Potters Resort .

In the singles, the Radcliffe-based accounting assistant defeated Graham McKee and Mike Stepney before losing out to ninth-seeded Scot Stewart Anderson 8-7, 11-6 in the last eight.

Dawes, a member at Newton Hall for 14 years, was reunited with title-winning partner Jamie Chestney for the pairs but was again beaten in the quarter-finals.

The defending champions lost to Scots Paul Foster and Alex Marshall (6-3, 6-6), who went on to take their title.

Dawes’ fellow Newton Hall bowler Janice Gower also saw her ladies’ singles challenge ended at the quarter-final stage.

Reigning English champion Gower lost an epic tie to Ellen Falkner 9-7 ,11-9.

And again like Dawes, Gower fell to the eventual winners in the pairs.

Partnering Scotland’s Paul Foster in the mixed pairs, Gower lost in the semi-finals to Falkner and Rob Paxton 8-4, 5-6, 2-1.