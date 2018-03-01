Lytham Tae Kwon-Do's wonders in Wales

Lytham Tae Kwon-Do enjoyed its biggest ever team triumph at the 2018 North Wales Tae Kwon-Do Championships as the 29-strong team won 20 medals between them.

The full-day competition saw 410 competitors in action across 12 rings simultaneously, performing in patterns, sparring and speed-kicking events.

First up were the were seven-year-old yellow stripes Aliona Dale, Megan Proctor and Isaac Gaskell, who all performed high quality patterns in their first ever competition.

Aliona and Megan were drawn in the play-off for bronze medal but were pipped on points. Aliona just missed out on a gold medal for speed kicking.

Green belt girls Kinsley Lawrenson (aged 9), Georgia Prosser (10) and Sofia Urwin (10) all competed in patterns, sparring and speed-kicking.

Kinsley had a hard fight and a solid pattern and scored a personal best. Georgia, in only her second competition, won bronze in patterns after holding her nerve through two play-offs, and a silver in sparring.

Sofia shone on the da,y achieving triple gold, following a nailbiting final of the speed-kicking with Georgia, triumphing by a solitary kick!

Georgia’s brother Jake Prosser (12) put in a valiant effort in the boy’s blue belt patterns, sparring and speed kicking and although he scored highly, was just outside the medals.

Nine-year-olds Olivia Koryciorz, Toby Gough, George Eaves, Finn Melvin, Max Wilson and Oliver Swindells all gave solid performances in their categories, and although the medals were just out of reach on the day they enjoyed themselves and gained valuable experience.

Nine-year-old Ruby Russell, who usually brings home some silverware, was unlucky to be drawn against the reigning world champion and GB squad member in her quarter-finals. Although Ruby fought her heart out and held her opponent at 4-4 draw for a while, she eventually lost 8-4 but still won a bronze medal.

Teenagers Jason Neville (13), Michael Stubbs (15), Murray Pattison (15), Sienna Mills (15) and Joseph Nunez (16) all performed superbly.

Green belt Michael Stubbs surprised himself by achieving a bronze medal in sparring in his first ever competition. Red belt Oliver McCandlish (15) fought hard and was also rewarded with a bronze in sparring.

Green tag Miew Dathong (16) really lifted the bar, proving what a superb all-rounder she is to achieve silver medal in patterns, gold in sparring and a gold in speed-kicking, in which her total almost doubled the rest of the field.

In the adult black belt divisions, green tag Tim Hall took gold in sparring and bronze in patterns. In the blue belt men’s category, Christian Pugh took bronze in patterns and a silver in sparring, while Andy Gough was unlucky not to medal in the executive men’s sparring after a sudden-death fight.

Jon Edmondston missed out on gold by one point in the red belt category, achieving a silver in sparring.

Father and son duo Mark and Tom Urwin were next on the mats in the black belt divisions. Mark achieved bronze in patterns, while 16-year-old second Dan Tom, took gold in patterns and silver in sparring.

Lytham Tae Kwon-Do owners and instructors Bob and Dianne Russell both competed in the executive black belt divisions. Bob was hampered but a knee injury but Dianne retained the sparring gold she had won last year.

Dianne said: “ It’s great to see our students challenging themselves and seeing what they can achieve. For our students to enter a tournament of this calibre and be proud of their performance or achieve a medal is a defining moment for all.

“We believe the best is yet to come and we have our sights firmly fixed on the World Championships in July.”

Lytham Tae Kwon-Do welcomes new starters of any age, fitness, or ability. Classes are held on Mondays at AKS, Wednesdays at Ansdell YMCA Arena (LSA High), and Thursdays at Mayfield School, St. Annes. Further information via 07970 579968 or www.lythamtkd.co.uk