Lytham Tae Kwon-do girls are best of British

A team of 11 from Lytham Tae Kwon-Do competed alongside 1,500 other martial artists in the TAGB British Tae Kwon-Do Championships at the Birmingham Indoor Arena and two of them returned with two goal medals each.

The full-day competition saw 30 rings in action simultaneously, with events including patterns, team patterns, sparring, tag team sparring, destruction, and Strike Pad Power.

Competitors came from all four corners of the UK as well as Poland and the Netherlands to compete in the Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain’s biggest event of the year.

Ten-year-old Sofia Urwin fought superbly in the girls’ green belt lightweight division, outclassing her adversaries to be crowned British champion.

Sofia then teamed up with a formidable tag team duo and went on to achieve another gold medal, becoming double British champion.

Lytham Tae Kwon-Do’s largest medal haul of the day came from eight-year-old Ruby Russell. Ruby fought in the girls’ green belt pee-wee division, taking the bronze medal and missing out on the final by only two points.

Ruby also fought her heart out in tag team sparring in several tactical fights, coached by second dan black belt mum Dianne Russell.

Ruby and her team “The Fire Dragons” outclassed all their opponents and were crowned British champions.

Ruby then went on to compete in a new ‘Strike Pad’ power event, in which the force of the competitor’s hand or foot technique against a striking pad is digitally measured.

Ruby competed in both the junior hand and foot divisions, taking a bronze medal with her back-fist strike and an inspirational gold medal with her back leg turning kick.

Proud mum and instructor Dianne said: “Ruby was completely focused today and competed at possibly the best we have seen her.

“She entered five events and came away with four medals, including two British titles. That’s some achievement from a little girl the day before her ninth birthday.”

The day’s action started with the patterns divisions and first on the mats for Lytham was newcomer Finn Melvin, who delivered an excellent set of moves.

Nine-year-old Finn was placed in the top half of his category, which was a great achievement in his first competition.

Next up was Kinsley Lawrenson (nine), who also performed well in a tough field of 45 yellow belt girls.

The next pattern division saw Ruby Russell (8), Olivia Koryciorz (9) and Sofia Urwin (10) compete in one of the largest categories of the day against 65 other green belt girls.

All three performed very high-quality patterns and achieved personal best scores.

Sofia made it through to the play-offs but the calibre was so high the medals were just out of reach.

Fourteen-year-old Oliver McCandlish also put in a polished performance in the boys’ blue belt category and was justly rewarded by being ranked in the top 15 in the UK.

Newcomer Tim Hall and black belt father-and-son duo Mark and Tom Urwin all competed hard in their men’s patterns divisions but all three narrowly missed out on a medal.

The Fylde club’s first medals of the day came from competition novice Tim Hall in the men’s yellow belt sparring and tag team sparring.

Tim achieved a very well deserved bronze medal in each event.

