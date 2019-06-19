Leaders Lancashire CCC romp to 10-wicket triumph at Derbyshire

Jimmy Anderson and Graham Onions swept Derbyshire aside to give Division Two leaders Lancashire a crushing 10-wicket victory before lunch on day three at Derby.

Derbyshire were bowled out for 84 one ball after they avoided an innings’ defeat with Onions taking 5 for 38 and Anderson 4 for 29, leaving Keaton Jennings to hit the winning boundary off the first delivery of the visitors second innings.

Only Harvey Hosein with 29 from 65 balls offered any meaningful resistance to Anderson and Onions who finished with combined match figures of 17 for 104.

Lancashire’s Liam Livingstone said: “They were unplayable at times on that pitch and if they went into the first Test Match as an opening bowling pair I’m sure Australia would struggle.

“They are bowling as well as I’ve seen and the way they bowled in this game was outstanding. Certainly fielding at second slip you feel you are in the game every ball.”

Everything pointed to an early finish when Derbyshire resumed on 19 for four under the cloud cover which had made Onions and Anderson virtually unplayable the previous evening. The bat was beaten time after time but Alex Hughes and Hosein managed to survive, much to the frustration of Anderson who saw an inside edge whistle past leg stump and run away to the boundary before a top-edge hook just evaded fine leg. Onions covered his face when Jennings spilled a chance at first slip when Hughes was on 11 but the miss did not prove costly as three wickets fell in seven balls.

Derbyshire’s head of cricket Dave Houghton said: “It’s the first time we’ve had a real drubbing and they’ve given us a good hiding. I guess if someone said can you prepare the best conditions for real quality swing and seam bowlers to come and bowl in they got exactly that.”