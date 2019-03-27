Landmark triathlon is a treat at Ribby Hall

Organisers hailed Sunday’s Ribby Hall Village Triathlon the most successful yet, with a record entry of around 300 athletes taking part.

Conditions were perfect for this 10th annual event, which marked the 25th anniversary of Ribby Hall and launched the 2019 Fylde Tri-logy, which continues with triathlons at St Annes and Fleetwood.

The event comprised a 400m swim in the health club’s pool, followed by an 11-mile cycle to Lytham and back, and finally a 5km run.

For the first time the run took place entirely on the Ribby Hall site, with athletes using the woodland trail which skirts the complex instead of the nearby roads.

The triathlon was won by Mark Bennett with an overall time of 55mins, 55secs.

Second was John Garnsey in 56.45 and third Chris Ashworth (57.50) as 11 broke the hour barrier.

The leading two juniors were both members of Blackpool Aquatics Triathlon Squad (BATS): Adam Smith, who recorded 71.35, and Luke Johnson (78.36).

First female was Rhianna Parkins on Manchester Tri in 63.24 and the first female vet Vanessa Townshend in 64.19. Blackpool Wyre and Fylde’s Caroline Betmead was second in that category in 65.34. Michelle Cole of Ribby Hall Tri was fourth woman (72.32).

Runner-up Garnsey was also the first veteran, while the leading super vets were Tony Gretton of Rossendale Tri in 73.38 (Nigel Brook of Rossall Tri was second in 76.48) and Barbara Holmes in 73.06.

John McIlwham, director of estate maintenance, was among the 50 -plus Ribby Hall staff and members who took part.

He said: “ It was a brilliant day and there was such a buzz about the place.

“We want to thank all the local people who acted as marshalls on the day. They did a fantastic job.

“Ribby Hall Village loves hosting this triathlon and welcoming lots of new people to the Village.

“Everyone enjoyed themselves immensely and we are already looking forward to next year’s event.”

