Lancashire-Yorkshire Roses T20 encounter falls foul of the wet weather

Lancashire and Yorkshire were left hugely frustrated as rain ruined their sold-out Vitality Blast Roses clash at Emirates Old Trafford.

Rain overnight and throughout the day, particularly early evening, in Manchester meant umpires Ian Gould and Jeremy Lloyds called the game off just before 7.30pm.

Both sides have now been left with three no-results from their eight North Group fixtures so far.

The frustration both sides felt was for completely different reasons.

For Lancashire, their chances of quarter-final qualification have not been harmed.

They remain top of the table, unbeaten with five wins from eight.

However, the fixture was due to be watched by a bumper crowd of 23,500, which would have been a record for a Blast fixture, excluding Finals Day, outside of London.

England star Jos Buttler was also due to parade the World Cup trophy at the mid-innings interval.

Yorkshire, however, desperately needed to play and win.

They have now won only one of their eight matches, losing three added to a tie and are out of the top four quarter-final qualifying places in the table.

Both counties have six fixtures remaining, starting on Sunday.

Lancashire travel to Edgbaston to tackle Birmingham Bears, while Yorkshire return home to Emerald Headingley to take on Derbyshire Falcons as part of a double-header with the Yorkshire Diamonds’ Kia Women’s Super League game against the Loughborough Lightning.