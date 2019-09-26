Lancashire settle for Leicestershire draw despite Richard Gleeson’s heroics

Hassan Azad made an unbeaten 83 as Lancashire’s Specsavers County Championship Division Two match at Leicestershire ended in a draw at the Fischer County Ground.

Damp areas on the outfield meant play began an hour late on the final day, meaning the game had already lost 173 overs to the weather before Leicestershire resumed their second innings on their overnight score of 40-1, a lead of 25.

The Foxes immediately lost captain Paul Horton, who had yet to add to his overnight 30 when he was comprehensively cleaned up by a Richard Gleeson delivery which removed both off and middle stumps.

With Azad playing an anchor role, Colin Ackermann came in and went for his shots, hitting eight fours in going to 37 from 47 balls at the interval.

His dismissal for 49, and that of Mark Cosgrove for just two soon afterwards – both edging Gleeson behind the wicket – signalled the end of any likelihood of Leicestershire declaring and then offering Lancashire a late run chase.

Azad passed 50 for the eighth time this season, and was closing in on what would have been his fourth hundred this season when the rain returned with his side on 191-3, a lead of 176.

Gleeson, who picked up six wickets in Leicestershire’s first innings, took 3-57 second time around.

That meant he finished with nine wickets in the match and 47 in the season.