Lancashire’s Jimmy Anderson faces Ashes KO for England

Jimmy Anderson is a doubt for the start of the Ashes next month after it was revealed the England seamer suffered a low grade muscle tear to his right calf earlier this week.

England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker is seen as instrumental to their chances of toppling Australia but he pulled up while attempting to bowl during Lancashire’s County Championship clash against Durham.

An ECB statement said: “England seam bowler Jimmy Anderson underwent an MRI scan on Friday.

“The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a low grade calf muscle tear. As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme with the England and Lancashire CCC medical teams.

“Anderson will miss Lancashire’s next two Championship matches against Northants and Sussex.

“He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis regarding his availability for the Test match versus Ireland at Lord’s on July 24 and the Ashes Series against Australia starting on August 1.”