Lancashire pair Dane Vilas and Josh Bohannon pick up praise from Australian star Glenn Maxwell

Lancashire’s overseas star Glenn Maxwell heaped praise on skipper Dane Vilas after they earned promotion back to divison one of the Specsavers County Championship.

The Red Rose sealed promotion after an innings victory against Derbyshire, following which Maxwell returned to Australia.

They need five points at most from two games to seal the title, starting with Monday’s game against Middlesex at Emirates Old Trafford.

Vilas has passed 1,000 runs in the Championship this summer and excelled in limited overs cricket.

Maxwell said: “Dane has led from the front. We’ve nicknamed him ‘God’ or ‘Second best to Smith’.

“He’s been outstanding, and watching him at Colwyn Bay (266) was a personal highlight. Hopefully next year he can lead Lancashire to more glory.”

The win against Derbyshire was highlighted by Josh Bohannon’s 174; his maiden first-team century.

“My heart was pumping the whole time, and it was the most joy I’ve ever had for someone getting their first hundred,” Maxwell said.

“I turned up at the first training session at Loughborough (in April) and thought, ’This kid can bat’.

“He hasn’t spent a lot of time at the crease, so to get the opportunity at number three and play the way he did (was great).

“I’ll be staying in contact with him for as long as I can. We are very close friends.”