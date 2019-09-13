Lancashire Cricket Club celebrating promotion back to County Championship First Division

Lancashire are back in county cricket’s top flight after securing promotion with a huge win over Derbyshire.

A year on from relegation, the Red Rose are heading back to Division One after an innings-and-45-run victory at Old Trafford.

Glen Chapple, Lancashire head coach, said: “We have achieved our main aim but obviously we want to win the division and that remains the target.

“We spoke before this game about making sure we were fully committed and we didn’t want to take our foot off the gas.”

The visitors had enjoyed a profitable morning session, taking four wickets as Lancashire progressed to 365-6.

Liam Livingstone only managed to add one run to his overnight score before he edged a rising delivery from Ravi Rampaul for 71.

Livingstone’s dismissal broke a third-wicket partnership of 199 with Josh Bohannon and he was quickly followed back to the dressing room by Glen Maxwell, who was out first bal.

Bohannon’s long vigil finally ended soon after, when he edged to Wayne Madsen at first slip off Fynn Hudson-Prentice for a brilliant 174, including 23 fours and two sixes.

Rob Jones and skipper Dane Vilas proceeded to build a partnership of 67 for the sixth wicket, with the South African bringing up his own half-century before he nicked behind off Anuj Dal.

The hosts looked to add quick runs after the interval and Tom Bailey progressed nicely to 26 before he was run out by a direct throw from Dal, who then bowled Jones for 37.

Matt Parkinson was trapped lbw by Matt Critchley for one before Dal, who finished with 3-60, did the same to Saquib Mahmood (7) and Lancashire were all out for 418.

Bailey then got the early breakthrough when he enticed Luis Reece to play on to his stumps for six and had Billy Godleman lbw for 10 to leave Derbyshire 49-2 at tea.

Wayne Madsen edged Bailey to Livingstone at slip before spin took over and Maxwell accounted for Leus Du Plooy the same way.

Critchley became Parkinson’s first victim, trapped in front for one, with Alex Hughes next to go, caught by Richard Gleeson for 33 off Maxwell.

Derbyshire meekly rolled over, losing their last three wickets for no runs in 11 balls.