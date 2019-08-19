Lancashire captain Dane Vilas puts Glamorgan to sword with career-best 266

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas led by example with a magnificent career-best 266 on the second day of their County Championship game against Glamorgan at Colwyn Bay, and by the close had guided his team to a substantial lead of 287.

With two days remaining and a favourable weather forecast, the division two leaders are well placed to take maximum points. They will resume their first innings on 544-9.

After Keaton Jennings had anchored the innings with his innings of 86 from 191 balls over four hours 20 minutes, Vilas came to the crease at the fall of the fourth wicket and dominated the Glamorgan attack.

He reached his second successive championship century and his sixth for Lancashire from 102 balls, reaching three figures with successive sixes off Charlie Hemphrey’s off-spin.

He then turned his attention to Lukas Carey, striking the medium-pacer for 20 in an over before racing to his double-century.

Michael Hogan had given Glamorgan hope by taking 2-5 in five overs, with Josh Bohannon nicking to the wicketkeeper and Liam Livingstone to second slip.

Glen Maxwell threatened with some early aggression before he was well caught on the long leg boundary by Nick Selman.

Rob Jones gave Vilas useful support, adding 115 with his captain for the fifth wicket and scoring 33 before he was run out by Hemphrey attempting a single to mid-off.

Danny Lamb, the promising young all-rounder who took four wickets the previous day, then shared a partnership of 111 with Vilas before being bowled one short of a maiden 50.

But there was no stopping Vilas, who passed his previous best score of 244, scored against Hampshire at Old Trafford 2 years ago.

Saqib Mahmood contributed just four to a 55- run partnership as Vilas continued to plunder the attack.

The South African was eventually bowled, heaving at David Lloyd’s medium pace, having faced 240 balls and hitting 35 fours and six sixes, two of which threatened the cars on Penrhyn Avenue.

Vilas said:“ I loved being out there, not only to achieve my best score but to get the team into a strong position. If you had told me we would be in this position at the toss, I would have bitten your hand off. This is an important game and I am delighted to be there”.

James Anderson misses this week’s third Ashes Test at Headingley but is scheduled to play for Lancashire Seconds in a three-day friendly against Leicestershire 2, starting Tuesday at Northern CC in Crosby.