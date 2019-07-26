Lancashire and England star Jos Buttler signs a new contract at Emirates Old Trafford

England’s Jos Buttler has signed a new three-year contract extension, which will see him at Lancashire until at least 2022.

The 28-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best one-day batsmen in the world and recently played a starring role as England won the ICC Cricket World Cup, joined Lancashire in 2013 from his home county Somerset.

Buttler was part of the Lancashire side that lifted the T20 Blast trophy for the first time in 2015 and was heavily involved in the 2017 campaign, where he was named T20 Player of the Year, after scoring 451 runs at an average of more than 50.

He said: “I am delighted to commit my future to Lancashire Cricket for at least the next three seasons.

“I have enjoyed some fantastic times in a Lancashire shirt over the last six years and I am excited to experience more with the club.

“Emirates Old Trafford is an incredible place to play cricket and the ambition the club is showing both on and off the pitch is something I want to be a part of in the coming years.”

Buttler’s international career has seen him in 142 ODIs, 66 IT20s and 31 Test matches for England.

Buttler holds the record of scoring the two fastest ODI centuries by an England player, the quickest of which came in a 46-ball onslaught against Pakistan in Dubai in 2015.

Lancashire’s director of cricket, Paul Allott, added: “Everyone at the club is delighted that Jos has signed a new three-year contract.

“He is one of the best players in world cricket at the moment and when he does play for Lancashire, he has a massive impact both in the changing room and obviously on the pitch.

“The influence he has on our players is huge and his experience of playing in high pressured games for England and around the world will only benefit our group of players.

“He is incredibly passionate about playing for Lancashire and we’re looking forward to having him play at Emirates Old Trafford for the next three years.”