Lancashire and England legend James Anderson meets his fans at Blackpool CC

England bowler James Anderson admitted he owed his career in cricket to his parents as he met the next generation of players at Blackpool CC.

Last Friday saw Anderson at Blackpool to help publicise Lancashire’s Vitality Blast T20 campaign, as well as meet juniors and club members.

The event also included a question and answer session with Anderson’s former Lancashire skipper, Warren Hegg, who asked how he initially became interested in the sport.

“I was lucky that my dad played cricket – he wasn’t particularly good but he was alright!” Anderson joked.

“He was second team captain at Burnley Cricket Club for a number of years.

“He took me down as a kid and I used to play on the outfield at tea with my mates and that’s pretty much how I got into it.”

Anderson currently sits fourth on the all-time list of Test match wicket takers with 575, trailing Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

A calf injury means the 36-year-old is sitting out the one-off Test against Ireland to give himself the best possible chance of being fit for the Ashes, which start next week.

His home ground of Emirates Old Trafford stages the fourth match in the five-Test series from September 4-8.

Having played there many times for county and country, Anderson admitted there is nothing like a big crowd at his home ground.

He said: “I think the redevelopment that it’s gone through; the three red boxes, the new stands and everything, it’s one of the best grounds in the world.

“I’ve seen some reviews throughout the World Cup in the newspapers saying it’s the best venue.

“To get to play there and be my home ground, I feel very lucky and I love playing there whenever I get the chance.”