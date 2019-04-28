Jake Lehmann to replace fellow Australian Glenn Maxwell in Lancashire one-day side

Jake Lehmann is to join Lancashire for their final two group games in the Royal London One-Day Cup and any further matches in the tournament.

The Australia batsman will replace fellow countryman Glenn Maxwell, who is to join up with the Aussie squad ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Maxwell will play in Lancashire’s next game against Durham on Tuesday before flying back home.

Lehmann, son of former Australia player and head coach Darren, played first-class cricket for Yorkshire in 2016, scoring 384 runs at an average of 54.85.

He will be available for the knockout stages if Lancashire qualify from the North Group.

The left-handed batsman averages 31.09 in List A cricket and has played in the Big Bash for Adelaide Strikers since 2015.

Lancashire’s director of cricket Paul Allott, said: “We are very fortunate that we’ve been able to find a replacement for Glenn. Getting a player of quality for a short spell, with little notice can be difficult, but we’re really pleased that we have been able to secure the services of Jake for the rest of the competition.”

Matt Parkinson suffered an injury to his non-bowling hand in Sunday’s nine-wicket victory over Leicester.