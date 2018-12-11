Wednesday's horse racing tips: Knight a noble steed for Lingfield

Swiss Knight can make a victorious return after a four-month lay-off in the sunracing.co.uk Handicap at Lingfield.

Swiss Knight can make a victorious return after a four-month lay-off in the sunracing.co.uk Handicap at Lingfield.

The three-year-old cost a few quid as a yearling - and is certainly bred to do a job as a son of Oasis Dream out of classy Group-winning sprinter Swiss Diva.

However, he has not quite lived up to his lofty pedigree, winning one of his four starts to date, with that victory coming over a mile back in June.

Swiss Knight was last seen when beaten just a short head at Newmarket in August and has subsequently undergone a gelding operation - hence his track absence.

He has been raised 2lb for that reverse, but remains a horse on the upgrade.

Matterhorn is an interesting proposition in the Follow Top Tipsters At Sun Racing Handicap.

Related to some black-type performers, he did not make his racecourse debut until October when he posted a promising third before stepping up on that to win at Chelmsford next time out.

He had to carry a penalty on his start in a novice heat and that could well have been the difference as he was beaten just over a length into second.

It makes sense for Mark Johnston to turn his attention to handicap company now and a mark of 80 looks a reasonable starting point.

Sunday Prospect has only posted one bad effort in four outings this year, so he could be one to keep faith with in the 32Red Handicap at Kempton.

He failed to sparkle over a mile and a half on that occasion, before looking altogether more at home when dropped back to just short of 10 furlongs for his recent third place.

However, he took a keen hold when tried over the longer trip and with a more restrained early effort here, he is one for the shortlist.

Conkering Hero cut little ice in a Cesarewitch trial back in September but should be nicely refreshed for the 32Red.com Handicap.

He seemingly saves his best for an artificial surface and merits a small interest.

Khuzaam hit the bar on his racecourse bow but should improve for the run in the second division of the 32Red Casino/British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

He was slowly away and did not enjoy the best of passages on his first attempt, but the experience should stand him in good stead.

Cotswold Way can bring up his hat trick in the Holly Handicap Hurdle at Leicester.

He appears to thrive on good ground, winning each of his last two starts in novice company with a bit in hand on quicker conditions.

With the Leicester ground remaining on the faster side, Cotswold Way can continue to make hay for Philip Hobbs on his handicap bow.

Towerburn was a wide-margin winner at Hexham recently and can follow up back at that track in the Half Price Admission Thursday 20th December Handicap Hurdle.

That was merely a moderate race, but there could be little arguing with his easy nine-length verdict and a confidence boost should have done him the world of good.

SELECTIONS:

HEXHAM: 12.20 Manetti, 12.50 Manwell, 1.20 Derriana Spirit, 1.50 Alto Des Mottes, 2.20 Towerburn, 2.50 Echo Express, 3.20 Along Came Theo.

KEMPTON: 3.40 Fox Happy, 4.15 Flaunt It, 4.45 Set Piece, 5.15 Khuzaam, 5.45 Holy Heart, 6.15 Sunday Prospect, 6.45 Conkering Hero, 7.15 Hula Girl.

LEICESTER: 1.00 Premier Rose, 1.30 Mach One, 2.00 Cougar Kid, 2.30 Cotswold Way, 3.00 Little Pippin, 3.30 Skidoosh.

LINGFIELD: 11.40 Hackbridge, 12.10 Matterhorn, 12.40 Declamation, 1.10 SWISS KNIGHT (NAP), 1.40 Military Law, 2.10 Ban Shoof, 2.40 Beauty Salon, 3.10 Big Bad Lol.