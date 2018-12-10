Tuesday's horsracing selections: Zip can have Southwell race all fastened up

Zip would not be winning out of turn if he can get his head in front in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost EBF Novice Stakes at Southwell.

Trained by Richard Fahey, the Kyllachy colt found just one too good here last time out and could in fact be counted an unfortunate loser.

He went down by a head, but the fact he reared in the stalls and took time to find his stride surely counted against him in the final reckoning.

Honey Gg is enjoying life at the Nottinghamshire track and ought to be thereabouts once more in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

Her two previous forays on the Fibresand have yielded a second place and a win, with that victory coming last time out.

Declan Carroll’s three-year-old had been in decent heart before that, too, and form on this surface is always a positive.

A similar remark applies to Mr Minerals, who makes a bit of appeal in the Follow Sun Racing On Twitter Handicap.

Richard Hughes opted to bring him here at the end of last month and was rewarded with a decent effort in second.

Considering the neck verdict, the fact he was not the sharpest away proved a hindrance and he looks capable of being involved again given he is not badly handicapped on the face of it just now.

Decoration Of War is the pick in the second division of the sunracing.co.uk Handicap on what will be his second start for Mick Appleby.

The three-year-old had only been out of the first two once in four starts for Ilka Gansera-Leveque, after he moved there from Ed Dunlop, and looks like continuing the good work with Appleby.

He made reasonable late headway at Wolverhampton and remains on the same mark.

Fflur is worth a little interest in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Nursery Handicap.

The Karl Burke-trained youngster is clearly not a superstar, but might just have a race of this nature in him.

She seemed to act well enough on her all-weather debut at Newcastle last month, to suggest she can do a bit better again.

Scoop The Pot can do just that in the NetBet Handicap Chase at Fontwell.

Philip Hobbs is a much more frequent visitor to the winner’s enclosure than he was last year and this eight-year-old added to the Minehead trainer’s gains when last seen at Exeter.

The JP McManus-owned gelding had been knocking on the door and should reap the benefit of what was a stout staying success - one the handicapper has not been able to overly punitive about.

Virtually everything that could go wrong did so for Snazz Man here way back in May, and he still won.

Obviously he has a long absence to overcome, but he is worth keeping on side as he returns to the scene of that course-and-distance victory.

Chef Des Obeaux will command plenty of attention at Uttoxeter in the Dove Valley Marquees Beginners’ Chase.

Trained by Nicky Henderson, the six-year-old did very well over hurdles last term - so much so that he went off as short as 6-1 for Grade One events at Chetenham and Aintree.

That did not go to plan, but he obviously has loads of ability and it will be interesting to see how far up the ladder he can go over the bigger obstacles.

SELECTIONS:

FONTWELL: 12.40 Snazz Man, 1.10 Robin Deuz Pois, 1.40 Fusil Raffles, 2.10 Scoop The Pot, 2.40 Maebh, 3.10 Bears Rails, 3.40 Sky Full Of Stars.

SOUTHWELL: 11.50 Fflur, 12.20 ZIP (NAP), 12.50 Capla Demon, 1.20 Princess Harley, 1.50 Honey Gg, 2.20 Mr Minerals, 2.50 Mr Coco Bean, 3.20 Decoration Of War.

UTTOXETER: 12.30 Stop Talking, 1.00 Culmination, 1.30 Chef Des Obeaux, 2.00 Chambard, 2.30 Scooby, 3.00 Global Domination, 3.30 Donatello Mail.