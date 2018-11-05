Tuesday horse racing selections: God speed at Exeter

God’s Own can bridge a four-year gap to lift the bwin.com Haldon Gold Cup for a second time at Exeter.

Tom George’s classy performer took this Limited Handicap Chase in 2014 and was third when attempting to repeat that success the following year.

Since then, God’s Own has been busy taking on the best around over two and a two and a half miles, winning twice at the top level.

However, he has not got his head in front since landing the BoyleSports Champion Chase at Punchestown in April 2016.

God’s Own put up cracking efforts when third to Altior in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham and Sandown’s Celebration Chase on his final two starts last season.

This looks a good opportunity for him to make a deserved return to the winner’s enclosure.

Aunty Ann has had one run every month since April and can make it a winning one in the Smith & William Handicap Chase.

Successful at Uttoxeter in July and Wincanton last month, Charlie Longsdon’s seven-year-old appears to go on most ground conditions. She can put up another good show in this qualifier for the Challenger Staying Chase Series Final.

Tommy G can back up an excellent third place at Doncaster recently by winning the Watch Racing UK On Sky 426 Handicap at Redcar.

The Jim Goldie-trained five-year-old took minor honours behind two smart sorts in Muntadab and So Beloved, in what was a competitive contest over the straight seven furlongs.

This race is a drop in grade, and Tommy G can take full advantage.

Awake My Soul showed he was as good as ever when scoring at York last month, and a 5lb hike in the ratings might not stop him winning the Watch Racing UK In Stunning HD Handicap for the second year running.

Tom Tate’s nine-year-old powered away in the closing stages when beating Kyllachy Gala by two and a half lengths in a 17-runner heat last time. A repeat of that performance will make him hard to beat.

Bowson Fred was only beaten a length when third at Catterick on his second start following a six-month break which should put him spot on for the Betway Sprint Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Mick Easterby’s six-year-old is a proven all-weather performer, and this looks the time for him to score for the first time since June 2016.

Kamra dug deep to win over six furlongs at Kempton five weeks ago, and a similar effort can see Henry Spiller’s four-year-old go close in the 32Red.com Handicap back at the Sunbury venue.

Jahbath opened his account on his second start in impressive fashion over a mile at this track three weeks.

Trainer William Haggas has found another suitable race to give the Mukhadram colt more winning experience over the course and distance in the 32Red Casino Novice Stakes.

SELECTIONS:

EXETER: 1.00 Kootenay River, 1.35 Earth Moor, 2.05 GOD’S OWN (NAP), 2.40 Just Minded, 3.15 Aunty Ann, 3.45 Plantagenet, 4.15 Ladies Dancing.

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.20 Dawn Hoofer, 12.50 Spyglass Hill, 1.25 Dortmund Park, 2.00 The Ballyboys, 2.30 All’s Quiet, 3.05 Rain In Spain, 3.40 She’s Made It.

KEMPTON: 4.30 Barrsbrook, 5.00 Jahbath, 5.30 Originaire, 6.00 Torolight, 6.30 Exceedingly Diva, 7.00 Kamra, 7.30 Rahmah, 8.00 Sunday Prospect.

REDCAR: 12.15 King Of Comedy, 12.45 Dashed, 1.20 King Of Naples, 1.55 Tommy G, 2.25 Awake My Soul, 3.00 Chinese Spirit, 3.35 Buonarroti, 4.05 Danish Duke.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 12.05 Global Acclamation, 12.35 Second Collection, 1.10 Viola Park, 1.45 Cool Echo, 2.15 Bowson Fred, 2.50 Gembari, 3.25 This Girl, 3.55 Udogo.