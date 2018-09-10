The Gazette's Tuesday racing guide: Reason to be cheerful at Leicester

Line Of Reason can rediscover the winning trail with victory in the feature event at Leicester.

Just three runners go to post for the £15,000 EBF Stallions Prestwold Conditions Stakes, but it does not lack intrigue, with the vastly-experienced Line Of Reason taken on by a couple of three-year-olds in Equilateral and Sarshampla.

Equilateral looked a potential star when winning on his reappearance at Doncaster in the spring, but has since finished well-beaten in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury.

The Charlie Hills-trained youngster drops in distance and class for this five-furlong heat, but the admirable Line Of Reason might just outfox him.

Paul Midgley’s stable stalwart is a veteran of 80 races with 11 victories to his name and you can pretty much set your watch by him.

There is nothing to suggest his powers are on the wane, with his recent fourth place behind Take Cover in the Beverley Bullet a more than respectable effort.

With Callum Rodriguez claiming a very handy 3lb, Line Of Reason and Equilateral are closely matched on the book and experience is expected to triumph over youth on this occasion.

Rebel Assault might be the answer to the High Leicestershire Handicap.

After placing on three of her previous four starts, Mark Johnston’s filly was not winning out of turn when striking gold at Musselburgh just a fortnight ago.

She has only been raised 1lb to mark of 88 and considering she began the campaign rated in the high 90s, it will be disappointing if she is not competitive again.

Gratified rates the best bet of the afternoon at Catterick.

Third on his Yarmouth debut in July for Hugo Palmer, the gelded son of Society Rock changed hands just a couple of days later for the relatively modest fee of 21,000 guineas.

He made a winning debut for Archie Watson at Lingfield and backed that up with a really solid effort to finish second on his return to Yarmouth, conceding lumps of weight to a higher-rated rival in the winner, Choco Box.

Gratified makes his handicap debut off a mark of 77 in the Get So Much More With Racing UK Handicap and a bold bid looks assured.

Jash made a huge impression on his racecourse introduction at Newmarket and can follow up in the William Hill Radio Novice Stakes at Salisbury.

Simon Crisford’s juvenile was heavily backed into short-priced favouritism on the July Course and that support proved well founded as he ran out a dominant winner.

The form looks sound, with the fourth home Jack’s Point winning since and the fifth, Kamikaze Lord, was only narrowly denied at Ascot on Saturday.

Jash holds an entry in the Middle Park Stakes and if he can keep his unbeaten record intact in style at Salisbury, he could well come into the equation for that Group One contest.

Jumping fare comes from Worcester, where Dear Sire can reward those who keep the faith in the Charles Stanley Financial Planning Novices’ Chase.

Donald McCain’s charge looked set to make it two from two over fences at Cartmel when falling two from home last month and this looks a good opportunity for him to recoup those losses.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 2.00 Royal Destiny, 2.30 Sienna Says, 3.00 Jaquar, 3.35 Hilborough, 4.05 Gratified, 4.40 Arnold, 5.10 One Boy, 5.45 Question Of Faith.

LEICESTER: 2.10 Orchid Star, 2.40 Naqaawa, 3.15 Bandola, 3.45 LINE OF REASON (NAP), 4.20 Rebel Assault, 4.50 Al Mureib, 5.25 Right About Now.

LISTOWEL: 2.05 Reaver, 2.35 Diamond Hill, 3.05 Just A Boy, 3.40 Ingleby Mackenzie, 4.10 The Big Lense, 4.45 Capital Force, 5.15 Chead Solas.

SALISBURY: 3.30 Mr Andros, 4.00 La Fortuna, 4.35 Jash, 5.05 King’s Girl, 5.40 Princely, 6.10 Ravenous, 6.40 Highland Sky, 7.10 Encryption.

WORCESTER: 2.20 On Demand, 2.50 Dear Sire, 3.25 Canoodle, 3.55 Present In Court, 4.25 Kiruna Peak, 4.55 Field Exhibition.