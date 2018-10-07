The Gazette's Tuesday horse racing selections: Byron can Squirrel away third victory

Byron Flyer has struck a rich vein of form recently to strongly suggest he can complete a hat-trick in the Squirrel Handicap at Leicester.

The Ian Williams-trained gelding had put in a host of placed efforts since scoring at Lingfield in February 2017, but a drop in trip and more positive riding tactics have brought a change of fortune.

Having raced mainly over a mile and three-quarters and two miles on the Flat, the switch to a mile and a half saw Byron Flyer strike at Doncaster and Newmarket last month.

The seven-year-old has gone up for 4lb for his last triumph - but he won with such authority that he should prove hard to beat.

Encore D’Or has the class to shrug off top-weight in the Racing UK Autumn Sprint Handicap.

Trained by sprint specialist Robert Cowell, the six-year-old ran his stablemate Global Applause close in the Listed Scarbrough Stakes at Doncaster last month, and went a couple of places better a week later in a handicap at Yarmouth. This looks another good opportunity.

Reconnaissance can capitalise on a 2lb drop in the ratings to open his account in the IT Electrical Contractors Nursery Handicap at Brighton.

The assessor was not particularly enthused by his fifth to Barriston The Bold on his nursery bow at Sandown, but, on reflection, it was not a bad effort.

Trainer Andrew Balding has lowered the son of Lope De Vega in grade and it can pay off with victory.

In contrast, Nyala can defy both a 3lb rise for a course success a month ago and a step up in trip as Daniel Kubler’s filly returns to the Sussex seaside for the Love Fair Antiques & Collectable 21 October Handicap.

The three-year-old was only beaten two lengths when fourth on her only previous try at 10 furlongs and is definitely worth another chance at the longer distance.

Kubler is also fancied to be on target at Catterick, where he sends the in-form Chitra in a bid to make it three wins from her last four starts.

The juvenile filly won a 19-runner event at Redcar on her latest start, which has seen her go up 6lb but that might not stop her from following up in the All New racinguk.com Nursery Handicap.

Kuwait Station had no luck in Ireland on his latest outing but can gain just reward in the Bet At racinguk.com Nursery Handicap.

The David O’Meara-trained youngster was stopped twice in his run when ninth to Barbill in a valuable sales race at the Curragh.

Granted a clear run, the son of Swiss Spirit can register his third success of the campaign.

Venturous has not won for more than three years but could finally end his drought in the ROA/Racing Post Owners’ Jackpot Handicap at Newcastle.

The David Barron-trained five-year-old has not been running poorly and only needs a little luck, which could come from his lowest-ever career mark, coupled with wearing blinkers for the first time.

SELECTIONS:

BRIGHTON: 1.20 Wotadoll, 1.50 Water Diviner, 2.25 Reconaissance, 3.00 Catan, 3.30 Military Madame, 4.00 Imbucato, 4.35 Nyala, 5.05 Kirkland Forever.

CATTERICK: 1.30 Liquid Lunch, 2.00 Chitra, 2.35 Kuwait Station, 3.10 Falcon’s Fire, 3.40 Super Florence, 4.10 Spirit Of Wedza, 4.45 Be Perfect, 5.15 Sienna Says.

GALWAY: 2.05 Bakmaj, 2.40 Eclat De Mottes, 3.15 Kuiper Belt, 3.45 Rashaan, 4.15 Dis Donc, 4.50 Grand Partner, 5.20 Poker D’ainay.

LEICESTER: 2.15 Coolongolook, 2.50 Canadian George, 3.20 Encore d’Or, 3.50 BYRON FLYER (NAP), 4.25 Eternal Frame, 4.55 The Right Choice, 5.30 Dreamboat Annie, 6.00 Plucky Dip.

NEWCASTLE: 5.10 Exclusive Waters, 5.45 Forest View, 6.15 Meringue, 6.45 My Ukulele, 7.15 Venturous, 7.45 Suwaan, 8.15 Testa Rossa, 8.45 Global Humor.