The Gazette's horse racing tips for Friday

Poet’s Society should make the most of a drop back in trip for the Play Jackpot Games At sunbets.co.uk/vegas Handicap at Lingfield.

Mark Johnston opted to step his charge up to a mile last time, and while he was not disgraced in being beaten just under six lengths in seventh, the strong pace exposed his stamina limitations.

He was racing off a 4lb higher mark after winning over seven furlongs on his penultimate start, but the way he dropped away at the finish suggested that perhaps the trip was not ideal.

He had finished with real purpose over the shorter trip previously and dropped 1lb in the ratings for his recent defeat, Poet’s Society remains of interest.

Jazirat let down favourite backers when held in second on his first outing of 201 but those that keep the faith can be rewarded in the 32Redsport.com Handicap.

Charlie Appleby’s runner has been placed on each of his three starts to date, most recently when going down by just half a length on his return from 220 days off the track.

Envisaging can regain the winning thread after three placed efforts in the £10 Free At 32Red.com Novice Stakes.

Winner of a Newcastle maiden back in November, James Fanshawe’s charge has possibly not made the progress expected, but a switch to seven furlongs can change his luck.

Artieshow barely came out of third gear when winning last time and can build on that success in the Bet Trifecta At totesport.com Handicap at Chelmsford.

Black Sails changed hands for 25,000 euros last autumn and can win the Bet Exacta At totesport.com Novice Fillies’ Stakes.

SELECTIONS

NEWBURY: 2.20 Antunes, 2.50 Louse Talk, 3.25 Tara Bridge, 3.55 Hills Of Dubai, 4.30 Tyrell, 5.05 Volcanic, 5.35 Mrs Miggins.

SOUTHWELL: 1.45 Starcrossed, 2.15 Mixboy, 2.45 Robin The Raven, 3.20 Oskar Denarius, 3.50 Charbel, 4.25 Kupatana, 5.00 Flash The Steel.

CHELMSFORD: 5.45 Krazy Paving, 6.15 Napping, 6.45 Black Sails, 7.15 Dr Richard Kimble, 7.45 Artieshow, 8.15 Tellovoi, 8.45 Bernie’s Boy, 9.15 Avocet.

LINGFIELD: 2.30 Wicker, 3.05 Envisaging, 3.35 Cayuga, 4.10 POET’S SOCIETY (NAP), 4.45 Jazirat, 5.15 Petruchio.

