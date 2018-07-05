The Gazette's Friday horse racing guide: Fox tops list for Sandown honours

Listed honours are up for grabs at Sandown in the Dragon Stakes, where Well Done Fox gets the vote.

The Acclamation colt was a hot favourite on his Newbury debut in April, suggesting he had shown juvenile king Richard Hannon plenty at home, but he was ultimately well held in fifth place.

He let his supporters down again at Salisbury next time, but was only narrowly beaten by Rumble Inthejungle and made no mistake at third time of asking at the same venue.

Well Done Fox looked set to have major say in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot last month until his effort petered out and with that form having already been well advertised, it would be no surprise to see the youngster make his presence felt.

Euginio would not be winning out of turn if he can get his head in front in the Davies Insurance Services Gala Stakes.

The Richard Hannon-trained four-year-old has run three fine races in defeat this season, bumping into smart sorts Mirage Dancer and Forest Ranger at Goodwood and Newmarket respectively, before heading to Royal Ascot.

Sent off an unconsidered 33-1 chance, he defied those odds to run Monarchs Glen to a length in the Wolferton Stakes, where first-time blinkers seemingly had a positive effect.

The headgear is retained and a reproduction of that effort will see him there or thereabouts.

Saving Grace is of interest in the Better Value With The Betfair Exchange British EBF Fillies’ Handicap at Doncaster.

The daughter of Mastercraftsman did not cut much ice on her sole juvenile appearance at Nottingham last October, but appeared much improved when making a successful start to the new campaign at Lingfield in May.

There was very little wrong with her third-placed finish at Haydock last month and she enters the handicap arena on Town Moor from what appears a very workable mark of 80.

Iconic Choice can make her experience tell in the Longines Irish Champions Weekend EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Haydock, with Wahash another expected to go well at the Merseyside circuit when he lines up for the Betfred Super League Handicap.

The latter might have bumped into one when beaten a nose by the progressive Power Of Darkness at Salisbury, giving away lots of weight.

Leicester maiden winner Global Conqueror can follow up in the Bet totetrifecta At totesport.com Handicap at Chelmsford and Magical Effect looks hard to oppose in the Jackson’s Yorkshire Champion Bread Handicap at Beverley.

Over the jumps at Newton Abbot, the Paul Nicholls-trained Capeland can make a winning return from a break in the Betfair racingstaff Week Novices’ Handicap Chase.

SELECTIONS:

BELLEWSTOWN: 5.00 Lethal Turbo, 5.35 Evies Wish, 6.10 Peshkova, 6.40 Haqeeba, 7.15 Siempre Amigos, 7.50 Rocky Court, 8.25 Devil’s Glen, 8.55 Mullinavat.

BEVERLEY: 6.00 Kody Ridge, 6.35 Que Amoro, 7.10 Magical Effect, 7.45 Tigershark, 8.20 Lever Du Soleil, 8.50 Mr Strutter.

CHELMSFORD: 5.10 Chance, 5.45 Stosur, 6.20 Mystic Flight, 6.55 Good Effort, 7.30 Global Conqueror, 8.05 Romaana, 8.40 Aleef, 9.15 Diana Lady.

DONCASTER: 1.30 Mythical Spirit, 2.05 Monsieur Piquer, 2.40 Right Direction, 3.10 Victory Wave, 3.45 Saving Grace, 4.20 Polish, 4.50 Valdizar.

HAYDOCK: 6.15 Berlusca, 6.45 Iconic Choice, 7.20 Auxerre, 7.55 Wahash, 8.30 Bath And Tennis, 9.05 Palmer.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.40 Ballydun Oscar, 2.15 Kentford Heiress, 2.50 Capeland, 3.20 Kingston, 3.55 Dr Dunraven, 4.30 Gorsky Island, 5.05 Full Bore.

SANDOWN: 1.20 Rio Ronaldo, 1.50 WELL DONE FOX (NAP), 2.25 Canal Rocks, 3.00 King Of Comedy, 3.30 Euginio, 4.05 Melting Dew, 4.40 Saroog, 5.15 Mach One.

WEXFORD: 5.20 Masons Daughter, 5.50 Cemister, 6.25 Rathnaleen Girl, 7.00 Le Martalin, 7.35 Clara Sorrento, 8.10 Island Master, 8.45 Choungaya.