Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Friday, December 15
CHELTENHAM: 12.10 Summerville Boy, 12.45 Duel At Dawn, 1.20 Raven's Tower, 1.55 Sheer Poetry, 2.30 Southfield Theatre, 3.5 Cantlow, 3.40 Arthur's Gift
BANGOR-ON-DEE: 12.0 Champagne James, 12.35 Knocknamona, 1.10 Forest Des Aigles, 1.45 Waterlord, 2.20 Ballyrock, 2.55 Wazowski, 3.30 Copper Coin
DONCASTER: 11.50 Baileys Concerto, 12.25 Blairs Cove, 1.0 Stowaway Magic, 1.35 Carlos Du Fruitlier, 2.10 Some Are Lucky, 2.45 Pulp Fiction, 3.20 Midnight Glory
CHELMSFORD: 5.45 The King's Steed, 6.15 Miss Van Winkle, 6.45 Flora Tristran, 7.15 Knight Errant, 8.15 Retrieve, 8.45 Sea Tea Bea
NAP: Waterlord. Next Best: Forest Des Aigles