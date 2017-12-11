Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Tuesday, December 12
AYR: 12.40 Berkshire Downs, 1.10 Titian Boy, 1.45 Justatenner, 2.20 Casual Cavalier, 2.55 Celtic Flames, 3.25 Big Bad Dream
LINGFIELD: 11.30 Inuk, 12.00 Arcanista, 12.30 Deer Song, 1.00 Diamond Lady, 1.35 Intrepidly, 2.10 Alsvinder, 2.45 Galloway Hills, 3.15 Don't Blame Me.
WOLVERHAMPTON: 3.50 Gorgeous, 4.20 Jack Blane, 4.50 Tally's Song, 5.20 Stamp Duty, 5.50 Cookie Ring, 6.20 Ubla, 6.50 Ballymore Castle, 7.20 Kaisan.
UTTOXETER: Abandoned
NAP: Alsvinder. Next Best: Inuk