Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, November 22
KEMPTON: 4.10 The Yellow Bus, 4.40 Give Em A Clump, 5.10 Mushtaq, 5.40 Employer, 6.10 Paddy The Chef, 6.40 Home Cummins, 7.10 Rock Steady, 7.40 Sunblazer
CHEPSTOW: 12.45 Bang On Frankie, 1.15 Marley Firth, 1.50 Irondale Express, 2.25 Cailleach Annie, 3.0 Waterloo Warrior, 3.30 Thisonetime, 4.0 Kenyan
HEXHAM: 12.25 Level Of Intensity, 12.55 Ninepointsixthree, 1.30 The Delray Monkey, 2.0 Moorlands Mist, 2.35 Beyondtemptation, 3.20 Very First Time, 3.40 Snowed In
WARWICK: 12.35 Santo De Lune, 1.5 Indian Native, 1.40 Ginge De Sophia, 2.10 Sceau Royal, 2.45 Inn The Bull, 3.20 Gorran Haven, 3.50 Aimee De Sivola
NAP: Santo De Lune. Next Best: Very First Time