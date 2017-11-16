Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Friday, November 17
CHELTENHAM: 12.40 Pickamix, 1.15 Man Look, 1.50 Exitas, 2.25 Movewiththetimes, 3.0 Cause Of Causes, 3.35 Calett Mad
NEWCASTLE: 12.30 Inniscastle Lad, 1.5 Broadway Belle, 1.40 Cracking Find, 2.15 Tokaramore, 2.50 Baileys Concerto, 3.25 Chanceanotherfive
LINGFIELD: 11.50 Global Spirit, 12.20 Geoff Potts, 12.50 Mosseyb, 1.25 Glenys The Menace, 2.0 In The Red, 2.35 Celsiana, 3.10 Rapid Rise, 3.45 Autumn Tonic
CHELMSFORD: 5.45 Flibert Street, 6.15 Corked, 6.45 Georgian Bay, 7.15 Alfred Hutchinson, 7.45 Bollihope, 8.15 Dangerous Ends, 8.45 Netley Abbbey, 9.15 First Bombardment
NAP: Calett Mad. Next Best: Corked