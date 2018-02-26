Racing tips: Zest can be best at Lingfield

Zest can get back to winning ways in the British Stallion Studs/32Red EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Lingfield.

James Fanshawe’s mare has maybe not quite lived up to her breeding given her dam is a half-sister to the top-class Soviet Song but she is still fairly useful on her day.

Emenem should have benefited from a mid-winter break in the Betway Handicap.

Simon Dow has done well with the son of Sir Percy and the four-year-old already has four wins to his name, which is not a bad strike-rate given he has done most of his racing in competitive handicaps.

His biggest threat looks to be Abe Lincoln, a rare case of a winner last time out who saw his handicap mark drop.

Jeremy Noseda’s Walk In The Sun showed a good attitude to get the better of a previous winner on his debut at Kempton.

He reappears in the 32Red Casino Novice Stakes and should be up to giving away a penalty.

Galileo’s Spear is an interesting runner in the Bet Trifecta At totesport.com Handicap taking place at Chelmsford.

He has shown little in two runs at Southwell but Fibresand might not be his thing and back on a more conventional all-weather surface like Tapeta, he looks of interest.

Alzammar can continue his good season in the Watch Racing UK In Stunning HD Novices’ Chase at Catterick.

Presented with the race when his only two rivals fell at Catterick in December, he was not disgraced behind Barney Dwan at Musselburgh last time out.

Nicky Henderson’s Maestro Royal can continue his confidence-building mission in the Cavalry Novices’ Chase at Leicester.

Selections

Catterick: 2.10 Tara Mac, 2.40 Ilaya, 3.10 Alzammar, 3.40 Luckime, 4.10 Special Wells, 4.40 Milly Baloo.

Leicester: 2.20 Minella Scamp, 2.50 Maestro Royal, 3.20 Galway Jack, 3.50 Sonoftheking, 4.20 Appletree Lane, 4.50 Just Cause.

Chelmsford: 2.15 Dowitcher, 2.45 Our Kim, 3.15 Gala Celebration, 3.45 Galileo’s Spear, 4.15 Jorvik Prince, 4.45 Too Many Shots.

Lingfield: 2.00 Avesome Alan, 2.30 Walk In The Sun, 3.00 Emenem, 3.30 ZEST (NAP), 4.00 Smiley Bagel, 4.30 Rivers Of Asia, 5.00 Loving Your Work.