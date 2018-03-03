Racing tips: Western Way can stay the course

Southwell flies the flag for racing on Sunday and Western Way is the pick in the Betway Stayers “Rated 57-76” Handicap.

The nine-year-old returned from well over a year on the sidelines at Newcastle in November, and after posting a fine second over seven furlongs, he has hardly looked back.

Admittedly his next outing over a mile was disappointing, but he never settled at all on that occasion and burned himself out well before the finish.

It looked an intriguing decision by Don Cantillon to then make a steep switch up to two miles, but having won over three miles in the chasing sphere, his stamina was never in doubt.

Cantillon tries his charge on the Southwell Fibresand for the first time here, but he merits plenty of interest on a quiet day.

Dawn Dancer can make it fourth time lucky for Andrew Balding in the sunbets.co.uk Maiden Stakes.

He clearly enjoys the Southwell surface as he has finished second on each of his two outings there, most recently when beaten three lengths by Silchester.

Dawn Dancer was tapped for toe at the finish that day, and while a step up in trip may suit in the future, he can be good enough over a mile.

Win Lose Draw seems to have hit a little patch of form ahead of the sunbets.co.uk Handicap.

He put a disappointing 2018 debut last month well behind when reappearing just three days later to win at Chelmsford.

He landed something of a gamble on that occasion, winning in easy fashion, and only narrowly failed to follow up at the Essex venue a week later.

Urban Spirit probably cost himself any chance of victory with a slow start at Newcastle last month but can make amends in the sunbets.co.uk Download The App Handicap.

While he gave his rivals a start there, he battled back and eventually finished third, his early efforts perhaps taking a toll.

He should be sharper for that run here.

Selections

Southwell: 2.15 Warrior’s Valley, 2.45 Dawn Dancer, 3.15 Cloud Nine, 3.50 Win Lose Draw, 4.20 WESTERN WAY (NAP), 4.55 Urban Spirit.