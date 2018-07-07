Racing tips: Punters can Profit at Ayr

Dark Profit is of interest in the Argyll Holidays: Why Go Further? Handicap at Ayr.

The six-year-old enjoyed a fine campaign for Keith Dalgleish last season, winning at Ayr, Carlisle and Musselburgh.

He flopped on his final outing of 2017 last October, but should be far more at home on the fast surface he encounters on his return to action.

Haymarket should also be supported in division one of the Create Great Family Memories Together Handicap.

Mike Smith’s nine-year-old had been out of form, but he looked in good order over this course and distance last month when beaten a head by Thorntoun Care in an amateur riders’ handicap.

Haymarket returns to Ayr off a 2lb higher mark, but the two-time course scorer remains well treated on his winning form at Musselburgh last summer.

Keep an eye, too, on Lexington Place, who runs in the Last Minute Luxury Hot Tub Breaks Amateur Riders’ Handicap.

Ruth Carr’s inmate was an eyecatcher at Leicester last time and looks favourably handicapped, even in spite of the burden of having to carry top weight.

Lexington Place also knows the terrain well, having twice won over five furlongs at Ayr during a fine career.

Brave Eagle can complete a hat-trick in the most valuable event of the afternoon at Market Rasen.

Nicky Henderson’s charge won at Newbury last December before struggling in two better races at Cheltenham in the spring.

However, he has regained momentum with successive wins at Plumpton and Southwell.

Selections

Ayr: 1.30 Fajjaj, 2.00 Home Before Dusk, 2.30 Haymarket, 3.05 Ravenhoe, 3.35 Brother McGonagall, 4.05 DARK PROFIT (NAP), 4.40 Logi, 5.10 Lexington Place.

Fairyhouse: 1.50 Osmosis, 2.25 Mr Shelby, 2.55 Danehill Quest, 3.30 Lightening Quick, 4.00 National Glory, 4.30 Lustful, 5.05 High Kicker.

Limerick: 2.05 Zaofu, 2.35 Black Key, 3.10 About You, 3.40 Draycott Place, 4.10 Schmidt, 4.45 Inis Meain, 5.15 Melior.

Market Rasen: 2.15 Wazowski, 2.45 Yensir, 3.20 Agentleman, 3.50 Monar Rose, 4.20 Whoshotwho, 4.55 Brave Eagle, 5.25 Collodi.