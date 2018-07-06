Racing tips: Masar’s date with destiny at Sandown?

Masar can join an elite band of horses to complete the Derby-Eclipse double when he lines up for the Coral-sponsored Group One at Sandown.

The feat has only been achieved five times since the end of the Second World War, with Tulyar in (1952), Mill Reef (1971), Nashwan (1989), Sea The Stars (2009) and Golden Horn (2015) standing tall in the annals of racing history.

The day can start in the right vein for Godolphin with Sound And Silence in the Coral Charge.

Awesometank can boost her paddock value with victory in the Coral Distaff, while Precious Ramotswe can make John Gosden the most successful trainer of the Lancashire Oaks by taking the Group Two prize, sponsored by bet365, at Haydock.

Atkinson Grimshaw, a 35,000 guineas purchase out of Andrew Balding’s stable at Tattersalls Autumn Sales, can take the bet365 Old Newton Cup for trainer Iain Jardine.

Selections

Bellewstown: 4.45 Chateau Conti, 5.15 Timmone, 5.50 Cooldine Bog, 6.20 Monarch, 6.50 Cemister, 7.20 Big Bad Brian, 7.50 Stay Humble.

Beverley: 2.00 Prince Elzaam, 2.35 Thriving, 3.10 Shaheen, 3.45 Bedwyyah, 4.20 Save The Bees, 4.50 Winged Spur, 5.20 Queens Gift.

Carlisle: 6.00 Kodicat, 6.30 Eljayeff, 7.00 African Friend, 7.30 Zoravan, 8.00 It’s Never Enough, 8.30 Montague, 9.00 Arcadian Cat.

Chelmsford: 1.35 Izvestia, 2.05 Sunsprite, 2.40 Big Time Maybe, 3.15 Labrega, 3.50 Glory Awaits, 4.25 Ventura Crest, 4.55 Lucifugous, 5.25 Harry Beau.

Leicester: 1.50 Procedure, 2.55 Cherry Cola, 3.00 Timpani, 3.35 Charles Molson, 4.10 Bowler Hat, 4.40 Gripper, 5.10 Vigee Le Brun.

Naas: 2.15 Andaleep, 2.50 Rest Bay, 3.25 Shore Step, 4.00 True To Herself, 4.35 Mm Sixsevei, 5.05 Manzil, 5.35 Rince Deireanach.

Nottingham: 5.40 Windsorlot, 6.10 More Than Likely, 6.40 Born To Finish, 7.10 Sula Island, 7.40 Afandem, 8.10 Ventura Gold, 8.40 Chingachgook.

Haydock: 12.35 Ghostwatch, 1.10 Precious Ramotswe, 1.45 Atkinson Grimshaw, 2.20 Mythmaker, 2.55 King Robert, 3.30 Yeah Baby Yeah, 4.05 Broken Force.

Sandown: 12.20 Sound And Silence, 12.55 Daira Prince, 1.30 Awesometank, 2.10 MASAR (NAP), 2.45 Los Camachos, 3.20 Nearly Caught, 3.55 De Medici.