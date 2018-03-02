Racing tips: Lan can Spring to Lingfield success

Lansky might be a bit of a quirky individual but he certainly seems to have the ability to win a race like the 32Red Spring Cup at Lingfield.

A 300,000 guineas purchase at the breeze-ups last spring, Lansky was off the mark at the first time of asking for Jeremy Noseda, overcoming a slow start at Windsor in August to win in cosy style.

Cartographer should feel the benefit of a recent outing as he lines up in the Betway Handicap.

Off the track for the previous 80 days, Martyn Meade’s runner finished with a real flourish to come home fourth, two lengths behind the race-fit Carolinae.

Humbert is three from three this winter and can extend that to four victories in the Play For Free At sunbets.co.uk/vegas Handicap.

Hugo Palmer’s charge opened his account with the minimum of fuss at Kempton in December and has followed up with victories in competitive heats at Wolverhampton and Kempton.

Snowy Winter is sure to be a popular choice at Chelmsford given the recent cold snap, but she is certainly not without a chance in the totequadpot Races 3 To 6 Handicap at Chelmsford.

Her previous effort over this one-mile-six-furlong trip last September can be forgotten as her last place finish was clearly too bad to be true.

Jellmood hit the bar at Newcastle last time but can go once place better in the toteexacta Pick The 1st And 2nd Novice Stakes.

Silver Concorde has won three of his four starts this term, most recently in a two-runner at Musselburgh.

While it was no surprise to see him win that day, he should follow up in the Burradon “Jumpers’ Bumper” National Hunt Flat Race at Newcastle.

Selections

Newcastle: 1.45 Bournville, 2.20 Mixboy, 2.55 Ballycrystal, 3.25 Silver Concorde, 4.00 Fraser Canyon, 4.35 Beeno, 5.10 The Steward.

Chelmsford: 5.45 Kodiac Express, 6.15 Jellmood, 6.45 Snowy Winter, 7.15 Major Valentine, 7.45 Rock On Baileys, 8.15 The Lacemaker, 8.45 Ravenhoe.

Lingfield: 1.45 Humbert, 2.20 Attain, 2.55 Cartographer, 3.30 LANSKY (NAP), 4.00 Blastofmagic, 4.35 Porrima, 5.10 Silver Quay.