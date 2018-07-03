Racing tips: Jacob back in the Black at Musselburgh?

Jacob Black can rediscover the winning trail in the Catherine Roache Handicap at Musselburgh.

The seven-year-old’s career appeared to be going backwards at the end of last season, but a return to Keith Dalgleish’s yard ahead of the new campaign appears to have given him a new lease of life.

It could be a profitable afternoon for Dalgleish, with Falcon’s Fire also of significant interest in the TPF Schemes Handicap.

The Richard Fahey-trained Aljady rates the best bet of the afternoon at Thirsk.

The Al Shaqab Racing-owned colt made a successful start to his career at Redcar last October and returned to the track to make it two from two on his seasonal reappearance last month.

He takes on vastly more experienced rivals in the Follow @racing_uk On Twitter Handicap, but is clearly an exciting youngster and can keep his unbeaten record intact.

After bolting up over the course and distance almost three weeks ago, Roger Varian’s Queen Of Desire is impossible to oppose in the Dribuild Group Confined Novice Stakes at Bath.

Heart Of Grace can claim her second win from as many starts in the 100% Profit Boost At 32Redsport.com “Confined” Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Kempton’s evening fixture.

Over the jumps at Worcester, Colin Tizzard’s Exxaro can follow up a recent triumph at Uttoxeter in the Arctic Spas Worcester Grand Annual Handicap Chase.

Selections

Bath: 6.10 Molly Jones, 6.40 Little Boy Blue, 7.10 Queen Of Desire, 7.40 Kawasir, 8.10 Altra Vita, 8.40 Groveman, 9.10 Nyala.

Bellewstown: 5.30 Amaira, 6.00 Captain Vancouver, 6.30 Artistic Melody, 7.00 Sandymount Duke, 7.30 National Glory, 8.00 Admirality, 8.30 Echo Park.

Kempton: 5.50 Fortune And Glory, 6.20 Look Around, 6.50 Heart Of Grace, 7.20 Roar, 7.50 Just In Time, 8.20 Zarjaz 8.50 Pastime, 9.20 Moon Song.

Worcester: 2.10 Code Of Law, 2.40 Exxaro, 3.10 Hillary C, 3.40 The Sweeney, 4.10 Henry Smith, 4.40 Howlongisafoot, 5.10 Rose Of Cimarron.

Musselburgh: 2.00 Super Florence, 2.30 Light Heart, 3.00 London Glory, 3.30 Full Intention, 4.00 JACOB BLACK (NAP), 4.30 Falcon’s Fire, 5.00 Eternalist.

Thirsk: 2.20 Mecca’s Gift, 2.50 Go Annie Go, 3.20 Quayside, 3.50 Aljady, 4.20 Borodin, 4.50 Searanger, 5.20 Munthany.