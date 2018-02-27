Racing tips: Carroll’s veteran is Up for the challenge

Upavon can make a perfect start for new trainer Tony Carroll in the Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The eight-year-old is a veteran of some 55 races now so while he probably holds few secrets from the handicapper, a fresh environment might be just the thing to reinvigorate him.

Scrutiny was a shock 66-1 winner of an amateur riders’ event on his most recent outing and while no world beater, he could just follow up in the sunbets.co.uk Handicap.

A 3lb rise seems a bit harsh but he is still some way below the mark of 70 off which he was triumphant a few years ago.

Mrs Burbidge is a versatile performer, proving pretty capable over fences, hurdles and on the level, and she is one to follow in the Betway Live Casino Handicap.

A winner over hurdles back in September, she finished second in a chase in October before returning on the all weather at Lingfield earlier this month.

King Kevin was another to hit the bar last time but can redeem himself in the Betway Casino Handicap.

He has paid for his consistency with a steep rise in the ratings and starts here off a 27lb higher mark than he won off in November.

Gorse was beaten a neck at Newcastle last time but can right that wrong in the 32Redsport.com Handicap back at Gosforth Park.

Returning after a 72-day break, he just fell short for Ann Duffield but at least signalled his intent.

Keir Hardie makes a belated debut in the Betway Novice Stakes but should not be ruled out.

Shanroe Street is the choice in Musselburgh’s 188bet.com ROA/Racing Post Owners’ Chase.

Charlemar can make a victorious return from a long lay-off in the Lycetts Bloodstock Insurance Handicap Hurdle at Wincanton.

Selections

Musselburgh: 2.10 Misfits, 2.40 Tokaramore, 3.15 Scooby, 3.45 Shanroe Street, 4.20 Uptown Funk, 4.50 Theatre Act, 5.25 Shimla Dawn.

Newcastle: 5.15 Keir Hardie, 5.45 Kings Full, 6.15 Hadley, 6.45 Urban Spirit, 7.15 Gorse, 7.45 Fintry Flyer.

Wolverhampton: 2.15 Smart Mover, 2.45 Scrutiny, 3.20 King Kevin, 3.50 Mrs Burbidge, 4.25 UPAVON (NAP), 4.55 Dubai Acclaim.