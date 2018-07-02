Racing tips: A point to prove at Brighton?

Sharg will have to go close to winning at Brighton if he is to go anywhere near repaying his price tag.

Al Shaqab Racing bought the half-brother to Oaks winner Dancing Rain for 500,000 guineas but he has already been gelded.

He made his debut three weeks ago at Lingfield, and while he only finished fifth of seven, it was not totally devoid of promise.

Sir Mark Prescott’s Matchmaking has scared all but two rivals away in the Minbet.com Handicap over 10 furlongs.

Stepped up to this trip at Yarmouth last week he made no mistake.

Enzo returned to form last week and as a dual course winner he should take all the beating in the Minibet Handicap over seven furlongs.

Ed Walker’s charge had been out of sorts before finishing second at Newbury over a mile.

Zebzardee caught a bit of a tartar last time at Redcar and should open his account in the BB Foodservice Novice Auction Stakes at Hamilton.

Having finished third on his debut at Beverley to the useful Rockin Roy he was fancied to break his duck on Teesside.

However, he was no match at all for Mick Channon’s Certain Lad, who has since won again and was placed in the Railway Stakes on Saturday.

Johnny Murtagh is sending Urban Light to Chepstow and looks to have found him a good opportunity in the Wilkin Chapman Solicitors Novice Stakes.

Lawney Hill’s Oliver’s Hill loves fast ground and, having made giant strides last year, should take some stopping in the Avonvale Equine Practice 50th Anniversary Handicap Chase at Stratford.

Selections

Chepstow: 6.15 Bustam, 6.45 Loving Pearl, 7.15 Urban Light, 7.45 Shovel It On, 8.15 Guardiola, 8.45 Master Grey, 9.15 Sir Pass I Am.

Stratford: 6.30 Hatcher, 7.00 Cafe Au Lait, 7.30 Oliver’s Hill, 8.00 The Drone, 8.30 Master Burbidge, 9.00 Sweat Equity.

Brighton: 2.00 Monarch Maid, 2.30 Limerick Lord, 3.00 SHARG (NAP), 3.30 Topmeup, 4.00 Matchmaking, 4.30 Enzo, 5.00 Jack Taylor.

Hamilton: 2.15 Zebzardee, 2.45 Where’s Jeff, 3.15 Agadeer, 3.45 Balestra, 4.15 Ingelby Hollow, 4.45 Big Les, 5.15 Kibaar.