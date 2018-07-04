Racing: Lion to roar at Newbury?

Sleeping Lion should take the step up to a mile-and-a-half in his stride as he tackles the Thatcham Butchers Handicap at Newbury.

The three-year-old opened his account at the third attempt for James Fanshawe when triumphing by a length at Kempton last month.

Temeraire is worth following in the British EBF Fillies’ Handicap on her first turf start for more than a year.

She has not raced on grass since last June, when she was second at La Test De Buch for French trainer Henri-Alex Pantall, but impressed when winning on her debut for Hugo Palmer at Lingfield in November.

Eeh Bah Gum’s claims in the Be A Winner With Bohle Handicap are much more clear-cut as he seeks his fifth win on the bounce at Haydock.

Monaadhil is taken to go well in the Watch Racing UK Anywhere Handicap at Epsom.

Marcus Tregoning’s runner has had four outings, winning two before coming close to a third success on his recent return.

It is worth noting Kate Harrington makes the trip from Ireland to ride Long John Silver in the Focus Rigging Ladies’ Derby Handicap.

Howman was a cosy winner of a novice event last time and can follow up in the Grosvenor Casino Of Great Yarmouth Handicap at the seaside track.

Selections

Bellewstown: 5.30 All The King’s Men, 6.05 Early Call, 6.35 Blackhillsofdakota, 7.05 A Place Apart, 7.40 Ice Storm, 8.15 Piper Bomb, 8.45 Sandymount Duke.

Epsom: 6.00 Long John Silver, 6.30 Keston Warrior, 7.00 Baron Bolt, 7.35 Luis Vaz De Torres, 8.10 Monaadhil, 8.40 Rock Icon.

Perth: 2.10 Outback Blue, 2.40 Call Me, 3.10 Border Breaker, 3.40 Thames Knight, 4.10 Lofgren, 4.40 Roi De Dubai, 5.10 Keep The River.

Tipperary: 5.50 Blenheim Palace, 6.20 Freiheit, 6.50 Talk Now, 7.25 Land Force, 8.00 Wicklow Brave, 8.30 More Information, 9.00 Easy Gold.

Yarmouth: 2.20 Atlanta Belle, 2.50 Dark Vision, 3.20 Percy Toplis, 3.50 Catoca, 4.20 Rocus, 4.50 Howman, 5.20 Iconic Belle.

Haydock: 2.00 Space Talk, 2.30 Hesslewood, 3.00 Triple One, 3.30 Hot Team, 4.00 Sosian, 4.30 Eeh Bah Gum, 5.00 Foxtrot Knight.

Newbury: 5.40 Captain Ryan, 6.15 Posted, 6.45 Ritchie Valens, 7.15 SLEEPING LION (NAP), 7.50 Temeraire, 8.25 Sharp Reply, 8.55 Letsbe Avenue.