Horse racing selections for Tuesday: Solid Vault can secure victory at Catterick

Buccaneers Vault can shrug aside a 6lb penalty to land the spoils in the Racing UK Extra On racinguk.com Handicap at Catterick on Tuesday

Paul Midgley’s six-year-old was much more value for his length and a quarter success over Russian Realm at Newcastle would suggest as he had to overcome a tardy start and being stopped briefly over a furlong out.

However, he showed a neat turn of foot to win last week and in the same form he will be hard to beat.

Dance King can make the right moves to waltz to victory in the Millbry Hill Handicap.

The Tim Easterby-trained eight-year-old has finished fourth in hot handicaps at York and Pontefract on his last two starts and this looks less competitive.

Richard Whitaker’s Dawn Breaking got stuck in the mud at Ayr on her latest start and is worth another chance on better ground in the Jump Season Starts 23rd November Handicap.

Multamis disappointed last time at Yarmouth but it would be no surprise if he returned to form back on the all-weather in the Ladbrokes Homes Of The Odds Boost Nursery Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The Owen Burrows-trained youngster had showed plenty of promise to chase home Phoenix Of Spain on his previous visit to the Dunstall Park track.

He only has to repeat that performance to open his account.

Get Back Get Back confirmed the promise of his debut third over the extended mile on this course when going two places better on his return.

The Clive Cox-trained son of Lord Shanakill can repeat the trick in the sunracing.co.uk Novice Stakes.

Tea Time Fred is taken to Chepstow by trainer Sue Gardner in the hope of a change of luck after going close in his last four starts, all over an extended three and a quarter miles at Newton Abbot.

The nine-year-old gelding might also be suited by the drop in trip in the myracing.com Free Tip Every Day ‘Confined’ Handicap Hurdle.

Donald McCain rarely leaves Bangor empty-handed and Rockalzaro can add to his enviable tally at the North Wales track by making a winning debut over fences in the starsports.bet Novices’ Handicap Chase.

The six-year-old ran arguably his best race over hurdles when a staying-on third over two miles a couple of months ago. This longer distance and the bigger obstacles could bring about plenty of improvement.

SELECTIONS:

BANGOR: 1.35 Denmead, 2.10 Rockalzaro, 2.40 Danseur Du Largo, 3.15 North West Wind, 3.45 Chebsey Beau, 4.20 Armattiekan.

CATTERICK: 12.25 Leodis Dream, 12.55 Rockley Point, 1.25 Dance King, 2.00 Proud Archi, 2.30 Donnachies Girl, 3.05 BUCCANEERS VAULT (NAP), 3.35 Dawn Breaking, 4.10 Cape Hill Cotter.

CHEPSTOW: 1.10 Chilli Romance, 1.45 The Wicket Chicken, 2.20 Clondaw Anchor, 2.50 Tea Time Fred, 3.25 Merry Milan, 4.00 Heluvagood, 4.30 Doctor Dex.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.45 Enmeshing, 5.15 Liberty Lass 5.45 Baby Fact, 6.15 John Joiner, 6.45 Jenny Ren, 7.15 Coastline, 7.45 Multamis, 8.15 Get Back Get Back.